Pakistan will be the happier side after claiming crucial English wickets (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

2nd Test: Pakistan seize momentum versus England on Day 2

By Rajdeep Saha 06:08 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Pakistan will be the happier side after claiming crucial English wickets on Day 2 of the 2nd Test being held in Multan. After resuming the day on 259/5, the hosts perished for a score of 366 in their first innings. For England, Jack Leach finished with a four-wicket haul. In response, England (239/6) were 211/2 at one stage before being reduced to 225/6.

Resistance on offer from Pakistan's lower order

Pakistan lost Rizwan early on in the day before they showed resistance. Aamer Jamal scored a fine 37 from 69 balls. Moman Ali made his presence felt with 32 runs from 61 balls as the hosts got past 360.

Leach shines for the visiting side

Leach took four wickets for 114 runs, spearheading the English bowling attack. He was well-supported by pacers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts who took three and two wickets respectively. After taking two wickets on Day 1, Leach completed his four-fer with the wickets of Sajid Khan and Noman. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has raced to 137 wickets in 38 Tests at 33.86.

Ben Duckett completes 2,000 Test runs with 4th century

Dashing England opener Ben Duckett scored a whirlwind century on Day 2. Duckett ended up with 114 runs. His knock had 16 fours as he struck at a handsome 88.37. Duckett went past 2,000 Test runs (2,026) en route to his latest knock. Playing his 28th Test (51 innings), he averages 42.20. The tally now includes four tons and 11 fifties.

Duckett leads charge with crucial partnerships

Duckett dominated a 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley (27) before the latter departed. The southpaw was also involved in a 52-run partnership with vice-captain Ollie Pope (29) as England went past the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, Duckett touched the three-figure mark in the final session. He added a fine stand alongside Joe Root. The pair added 86 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Pakistan strike back with wickets

In the 42nd over, Sajid broke the resistance of Root, who was bowled while attempting a sweep. Duckett then went hard on his drive and nicked a ball to hand Sajid another vital scalp as England were 224/4. A delivery that spun sharply then dismissed Harry Brook with Noman then sending back Ben Stokes, who managed one run.

An eventful final session

It was an eventful final session with a total of 36 overs being bowled. A total of 151 runs were scored and 5 wickets were taken. Pakistan are on top at the end of day two.