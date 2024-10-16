Summarize Simplifying... In short In the second Test against Pakistan, England's Jack Leach took four wickets, contributing to England's strong position in the series.

Despite England's aggressive bowling, Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub fought back with scores of 118 and 77 respectively.

Leach took four wickets for 114 runs (Image source: X/ICC)

Jack Leach claims four-fer versus Pakistan in 2nd Test: Stats

What's the story England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach played a crucial role in bowling Pakistan out for 366 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test. The ongoing match is being played in Multan. Leach took four wickets for 114 runs, spearheading the English bowling attack. He was well-supported by pacers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts who took three and two wickets respectively.

Fine effort from the spinner

Pakistan were off to a terrible start as Leach took two quick wickets upfront, reducing the hosts to 19/2. Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan Masood (3) fell to him in the opening session of the match. While he went wicket-less for the remainder of Day 1 and the first hour of Day 2, lower-order batters Sajid Khan (2) and Noman Ali (32) were eventually trapped by Leach.

Here are Leach's stats

Leach, who claimed seven wickets in the opening Test, returned with 4/114 in 38.3 overs in his latest outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has raced to 137 wickets in 38 Tests at 33.86. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. He owns 26 scalps against Pakistan at 37.42. Notably, the ongoing series marked Leach's comeback to Test cricket.

Carse, Potts support Leach in dismantling Pakistan's batting

As mentioned, Carse and Matthew Potts gave Leach a lot of support in England's bowling attack. Carse ended with brilliant figures of 3/50 while Potts recorded 2/66. Notably, the former is playing just his second Test as the series opener marked his debut. He claimed two wickets in both his outings. Potts has raced to 30 Test wickets at 29.56.

Ghulam, Ayub resist England's bowling attack

Despite England's fiery bowling, two Pakistani batsmen put up a fight. Debutant Kamran Ghulam was the top scorer with a commendable 118 runs. He was well-supported by Saim Ayub who added a solid 77 runs to Pakistan's total. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan (41), Agha Salman (31), Aamer Jamal (37), and Noman Ali (32) also made vital contributions.

England lead the series 1-0

Notably, England lead the three-match series 1-0 against Pakistan. The English team registered a convincing innings and 47 runs victory in the first Test, also in Multan. The win had given them an upper hand as they look to extend their lead in the ongoing second Test match. Notably, Pakistan have dropped prominent names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah for the ongoing game.