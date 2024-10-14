Summarize Simplifying... In short Head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's return to form ahead of the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia.

Gambhir praised Kohli's consistency and hunger for the game, and criticized the practice of judging players based on a single game or series.

Kohli, who has scored 866 runs in 11 Tests against New Zealand, is aiming to reach the 1,000-run mark in the upcoming matches.

Gambhir backs Kohli as the latter gears up for New Zealand Test series

Gautam Gambhir backs Virat Kohli's 'hunger' ahead of NZ series

What's the story Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has come out in full support of Virat Kohli, despite the latter's recent slump in performance. Addressing a press conference ahead of 1st Test against New Zealand, Gambhir said Kohli was as determined and passionate about the game "as he was when he started." He also asked fans and critics not to judge a player's worth on the basis of individual matches.

Gambhir highlights Kohli's consistency in scoring runs

The head coach emphasized Kohli's knack of keeping the run-scoring streak going once he gets into his rhythm. "Once he gets into those run-scoring phases, he is remarkably consistent," Gambhir said. He also expressed hope from the upcoming matches against New Zealand and Australia, where he expects Kohli to display his skills and contribute immensely to the team's success.

Gambhir confident in Kohli's imminent comeback

Gambhir also expressed confidence in Kohli's return to form. He said the star batter is a world-class cricketer who has always delivered high-level performances. He reiterated his belief in Kohli's undying love for cricket and his desire to succeed. "He is as hungry as when he made his debut," Gambhir said, emphasizing the cricketer's unflinching commitment to the sport.

Gambhir's stance on player assessment and support

Gambhir expressed his displeasure at judging players on the basis of one game or series, saying it's unfair to do so. "You don't keep judging people after every game. Everyone doesn't have the best days everyday. I think the kind of vibe we have is we keep backing our players. My job is to keep backing the players. My job is to keep selecting the best playing 11, not dropping anyone," he added.

Kohli eyes 1,000-run mark against NZ in Tests

As of now, Kohli has scored 866 runs from 11 Tests at 45.57 against New Zealand. His tally includes three centuries and as many half-centuries. Kohli is India's fifth-highest run-scorer against the Kiwis in Tests, only behind Rahul Dravid (1,659), Sachin Tendulkar (1,595), Virender Sehwag (883), and Cheteshwar Pujara (867).