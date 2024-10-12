Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team set a new record with a score of 297/6 in a T20I match, surpassing their previous best of 260.

India scored 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad (Image source: X/@ICC)

India script tons of records with 297/6 in Hyderabad T20I

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:24 pm Oct 12, 202409:24 pm

What's the story Team India has created a new record in T20 International cricket by scoring the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation. The feat was accomplished during their third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Indian team ended their 20 overs at a staggering 297 for six, bettering the previous record of 278 for three set by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Past record

India's previous highest team score in T20Is

Before this record-breaking performance, India's highest team score in a T20I match was 260 for five. This feat was achieved against Sri Lanka in Indore back in 2017. The new record set by the Indian team is a significant leap from their previous best, showcasing their growing prowess in the shortest format of cricket.

Near miss

India narrowly miss joining Nepal in 300-run club

Had they crossed the 300-run mark, India would have become only the second team after Nepal to do so in T20Is. The latter scored 314/3 vs Mongolia in 2023. Although they fell short of the milestone, India's 297 for six is still a remarkable achievement in international cricket. This performance highlights India's ability to set new benchmarks in the future.

Key players

Samson's century drives India's record-breaking performance

Sanju Samson was the architect of India's record-breaking effort, scoring a blistering century with 111 runs off just 47 deliveries. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also played a key role in the team's total with his 35-ball 75. Together, they added 173 runs for the second wicket, forming the backbone of India's onslaught against Bangladesh. Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) aced the finisher's role.

Partnership records

SKY, Samson script these partnership records

Samson and SKY's 173-run stand is now the fourth-highest second-wicket partnership in T20Is. Overall, it is the third-highest stand for India in this format. Their partnership run rate of 15.04 is now the highest for a 150-plus partnership in T20Is (only full-member teams). Rishad Hossain (0/46), Mahedi Hasan (0/45), Taskin Ahmed (1/51), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/66), and Mustafizur Rahman (1/52) scripted an unwanted record. This is just the fifth occasion of five bowlers conceding 40-plus runs in a T20I innings.

Information

India also break these records

Team India hit the joint-most sixes by a full-member side in a T20I innings (22). They share the record with West Indies and Afghanistan. As Indian batters also smashed 25 four, the Men in Blue now also top the list of most boundaries in a T20I innings.