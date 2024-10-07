Summarize Simplifying... In short In their T20I debut, Mayank and Nitish praised Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, highlighting his calm demeanor and freedom-giving approach.

In the 1st T20I against Bangladesh, India triumphed, with notable performances from Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mayank Yadav took 1/21 in his debut game for India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Mayank, Nitish laud Suryakumar Yadav's leadership after impressive T20I debuts

By Rajdeep Saha 06:12 pm Oct 07, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the latest entrants in India's cricket team, have lauded captain Suryakumar Yadav for his calming presence during their debut match. The first T20 International against Bangladesh was a successful start for both. Mayank, a 22-year-old fast bowler who recently returned from an abdominal strain, put up an impressive show with figures of 1/21 from his four overs. 21-year-old Nitish also made a mark. He stayed unbeaten on 16 runs off 15 balls, Here's more.

Debut impact

Nitish's debut performance and Suryakumar's impact

Mayank said Suryakumar gives a player freedom. "He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me 'do what you feel, what you feel best'. So that's very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut," Mayank told BCCI.TV. Nitish added: "He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously, we will have nervousness and pressure."

Emotional debut

Mayank's emotional journey and Nitish's dream-come-true moment

Mayank spoke about how emotional he was to make his debut after a long injury layoff. He also credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for shaping him into the player he is today. Meanwhile, Nitish called his debut a dream-come-true moment and thanked the senior players and coaching staff for the experience. Both players stressed how Suryakumar's leadership created a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

IND vs BAN

India hammer sorry Bangladesh in 1st T20I

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on Sunday. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 39 from 16 balls, striking at 243.75. Sanju Samson scored a fluent 29 runs from 19 balls atop. Meanwhile, Suryakumar shone with a rapid knock of 29 from 14 balls.