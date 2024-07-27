In short Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, showcased his explosive batting prowess by scoring his second-fastest fifty in T20I cricket, off just 22 balls, against Sri Lanka.

This was his fourth 50-plus score in six T20I matches against SL, contributing to India's highest T20I total on Sri Lankan soil.

Despite SKY's departure, Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going, helping India secure a dominant position in the match.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed his fourth 50-plus score vs SL (Source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav registers his second-fastest fifty in T20Is: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:11 pm Jul 27, 202409:11 pm

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat in his maiden assignment as India's full-time T20I skipper. The dasher blasted a fiery half-century in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. With the help of two sixes and eight boundaries, SKY made 58 off just 26 balls as India finished at 213/7. Notably, SKY recorded his second-fastest T20I fifty.

Knock

A captain's knock from SKY

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start as SKY arrived with the scorecard reading 74/1. He didn't let the scoring rate come down with his destructive batting. None of the SL bowlers could contain him as he completed his fifty off 22 balls. He eventually fell to Matheesha Pathirana. Notably, SKY added 76 runs with Rishabh Pant (49).

Feat

Second-fastest fifty for SKY

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY completed his second-fastest fifty in T20I cricket, off 22 balls. In 2022, he reached the milestone off 18 balls against South Africa. Among Indians, only Gautam Gambhir (19 balls), Yuvraj Singh (20), and Axar Patel (20) have blasted quicker fifties against SL in this format.

Stats

4th 50-plus score against SL

SKY has raced to 2,398 runs in 69 T20Is at 43.60 (SR: 168.75). The tally now includes four centuries and 20 fifties. As a captain, the dasher owns 358 T20I runs at a strike rate of 172.11 (100: 1, 50s: 3). This was his fourth 50-plus score in six T20I outings against SL. The tally includes 312 runs at 62.40 (100: 1, 50s: 3).

Record

India's highest T20I total in Sri Lanka

Pant (49) took matters into his own hands after SKY's departure as India posted a strong total. Earlier, Gill made 34 while Jaiswal scored a breezy 40 as India were off to a dominant start. Pathirana claimed four wickets. The 213/7 is now India's highest T20I total in SL soil. It is also their third-highest score against the Lankan team.