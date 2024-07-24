In short Simplifying... In short In the world of Women's T20I cricket, Pakistan's Nida Dar leads with a record 141 wickets, followed by Australia's Megan Schutt and India's Deepti Sharma.

England's Sophie Ecclestone and West Indies' Anisa Mohammed also make the list, each with over 120 wickets.

A look at spinners with 120-plus wickets in WT20Is

What's the story Deepti Sharma starred in India's 82-run win over Nepal in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup encounter in Dambulla. The Indian spinner took three wickets as Nepal were restricted to 96/9 while chasing 179. With this, Deepti became the third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She is one of only four spinners with 120+ wickets in the shortest format. Here's the entire list.

Nida Dar: 141 wickets

Pakistan's Nida Dar tops the wicket column in WT20I cricket. She remains the only bowler with 140-plus wickets as of now. The Pakistan off-spinner has 141 wickets from 152 encounters at an average of 19.62. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.67. Nida has recorded a four-fer and fifer each in the format. She also owns 1,941 runs with the bat.

Deepti Sharma: 129 wickets

As mentioned, Deepti has become the third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She broke a tie with England's Sophie Ecclestone. Overall, Deepti is only behind Pakistan's Nida (141) and Australia's Megan Schutt (136) in terms of WT20I wickets. Deepti now has 129 wickets from 115 WT20Is at an average of 18.65. Her tally includes an economy rate of 18.65.

Sophie Ecclestone: 126 wickets

England's Ecclestone occupies the third spot on this list with 126 wickets. The left-arm spinner has taken only 86 matches for this and averages a brilliant 14.65. Ecclestone has two four-wicket hauls in the shortest format. Her economy rate reads 5.85. It is worth noting that no other England bowler has 100 or more wickets in WT20I cricket.

Anisa Mohammed: 125 wickets

West Indies' Anisa Mohammed remains the only other spinner with over 120 wickets in WT20I cricket. Anisa, who bowls off-spin, has 125 wickets to her name in 117 games. She averages 17.64 and has an economy rate of 5.57. Anisa's tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers. No other WI bowler has more than 100 WT20I wickets.