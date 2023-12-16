Deepti Sharma registers second-best match figures by Indian in WTests

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:46 pm Dec 16, 202312:46 pm

Deepti Sharma accomplished multiple records in the game (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics powered the Indian Women's cricket team to a historic 347-run triumph over England in the recently concluded one-off Test. This is the biggest win in Women's Test history. Besides scoring a fifty, Deepti claimed nine wickets in the duel to finish with match figures of 9/39. These are now the second-best figures by an Indian in a Women's Test.

Deepti rattled England with sensational spells

England never got going in both innings and Deepti's splendid spin bowling display pegged them back even more. She removed Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, and Lauren Filer to complete her fifer in the first innings (5/7). Wyatt, Jones, Cross, and Filer fell prey to her in the last innings as well as the off-spinner claimed 4/32.

The second Indian to score 50 and scalp a fifer

Deepti also hammered a 113-ball 67 in the first innings. She managed a handy 18-ball 20 in her second outing. The 26-year-old became the second Indian to score a fifty and take five wickets in a Women's Test. The only other Indian to achieve this feat was Shubangi Kulkarni in 1985 when she scored 79 and claimed 6/99 against New Zealand.

Second-best figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Tests

Deepti's 5/7 from England's first innings are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Tests. She is only behind Neetu David's 8/53 which came against the Brits back in 1995. Meanwhile, Purnima Rau is third with her 5/24 in 1999 at Shenley. Notably, former pacer Jhulan Goswami's all three Test fifers came against England.

Second-best match figures by an Indian in Women's Tests

Deepti's match figures of 9/39 are now the second-best for an Indian in this format. The off-spinner is only behind Goswami's 10/78 against England (2006). Harmanpreet Kaur (9/85 versus South AFrica 2014) and Neetu David (9/90 against England, 1995) are the only other Indians with at least nine wickets in a Women's Test.

A look at Deepti's WTest career

Playing her third Women's Test match, Deepti has raced to 239 runs at 59.75 while slamming three fifties. The 67 that she scored in the first innings is now her highest score in this format. It was also her second WTest fifty against England. With the ball, she has now raced to 14 wickets at 10.

A look at the match summary

India posted a mammoth 428 while batting first as the likes of debutant Satheesh (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (68), Yastika Bhatia (66), and Deepti starred with half-centuries. In reply, the Brits were bundled out for 136 thanks to Deepti's fifer. Harmanpreet scored 44 as India declared their second innings at 186/6. Chasing a mammoth 479, the Brits could only manage 131.