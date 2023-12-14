Steve Smith races past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Steve Smith races past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:29 pm Dec 14, 202301:29 pm

Smith averages over 50 against Pakistan in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith has completed 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. The ongoing series opener in Perth marked his milestone. Smith entered the game, requiring 19 runs to get the mark. Notably, Smith is arguably the finest Test batter of this generation. He ended up scoring 31 off 60 balls (4 fours). Here we decode his Test stats against Pakistan.

2/4

Averages 50-plus against Pakistan

Notably, Smith has become the ninth Aussie batter to accomplish 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Standing in his 13th match against the team the 34-year-old has raced to 1,012 runs at 53.26. The tally includes eight fifties and a couple of tons with 165* being his best score. Notably, Smith boasts 4,418 Test runs at home, averaging 64.02.

3/4

His home numbers against Pakistan

512 of Smith's Test runs against Pakistan have come across six games at home. His average in this regard reads an exceptional 73.14. He has managed 226 runs across three Tests on Pakistan soil at 56.50. The batter has also featured in four Tests against Pakistan in UAE. He owns 274 runs at 34.25 in this regard.

4/4

Over 9,000 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier this year, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings. Standing in his 103rd Test, he has raced to 9,351 runs. The tally includes 32 tons and 39 fifties. Smith's average of 58.44 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.