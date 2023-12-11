Decoding Nathan Lyon's Test stats against Pakistan at home

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:24 pm Dec 11, 2023

Lyon is closing in on 500 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon will be critical to Australia's bid to win the upcoming three-match home Test series against Pakistan, starting on December 14 in Perth. Though pitches in Australia are predominantly known to favor pacers, Lyon's off-spin has troubled the best of batters Down Under. However, he has blown hot and cold against Pakistan. Here we look at his stats against Pakistan at home.

18 wickets against Pakistan at home

Lyon has featured in five Tests against Pakistan at home. He has returned with 18 wickets in these games at an average of 41.66. The tally also includes a six-wicket haul (6/115). Sri Lanka (43.90) are the only team against whom Lyon averages more at home. Lyon will be required to pierce the defenses of Babar Azam and Shan Masood in the upcoming series.

50 wickets against Pakistan loading for Lyon

Lyon has overall featured in 12 Tests against Pakistan, having claimed 45 wickets at 46.57. The tally includes two fifers. He does not average over 40 against any other team in this format. On Pakistan soil, the 35-year-old has accumulated 12 wickets across three Tests at 44.91. His remaining 15 wickets against Pakistan have come in four Tests in UAE (Average: 53.80).

Lyon closing in on 500 Test wickets

Lyon has raced to 496 wickets in 122 Tests, averaging 31.01. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He would join Australian legends Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), James Anderson (690), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Do you know?

Earlier this year, Lyon became the first specialist bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Overall, he became the third Australian after Allan Border (153 Tests) and Mark Waugh (107) to do so. Former England captain Alastair Cook (159) tops this list. Lyon's 100-match streak ended after the second Ashes Test as a calf injury ruled him out of the remaining series.