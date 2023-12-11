VHT 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal claims four-wicket haul against Bengal

VHT 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal claims four-wicket haul against Bengal

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:48 pm Dec 11, 202301:48 pm

This was his second four-plus wicket haul in the ongoing tournament (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal shined for Haryana in the first quarter-final match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Bengal. The leg-spinner bowled remarkably well and claimed 4/37 in 10 overs. This was his second four-plus wicket haul in the ongoing tournament. Notably, Haryana bowled out Bengal for just 225 runs in 50 overs. Here we look at his stellar stats.

A fine spell from Chahal

The Haryana pacers were sensational early on as Bengal were reduced to 50/2. Chahal dismissed number-four batter Anustup Majumdar for 14 to open his account in the game. He then dented Bengal even further by dismissing Ritwik Chowdhury (5). Loer-order batters Pradipta Pramanik (21) and Mohammed Kaif (2) were his final two victims in the contest.

Here are his List A numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now raced to 214 wickets from 137 List A games. He averages just over 25. The tally includes five fifers and seven four-wicket hauls. Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India in ODIs at 27.13. Notably, he returned with 6/26 in Haryana's opener against Uttarakhand. He has overall raced to 18 scalps in the ongoing season.

Chahal is the most successful Indian bowler in T20s

Besides 214 wickets in the 50-over format, Chahal also owns 336 wickets in the 20-over format at 23.39. It's the most by an Indian bowler. He is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is (96 at 25.09). Chahal owns 96 First-Class scalps.

How did the innings pan out?

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed starred for Bengal with a ton. While he scored 100, none of his teammates could cross the 25-run mark. His efforts meant his side finished at 225/10. While Chahal claimed four wickets, Rahul Tewatia and Sumit Kumar dismissed two batters apiece. Though the target for Haryana is not a potent one, the Rajkot pitch has substantial assistance for the spinners.