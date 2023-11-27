Ayush Badoni hammers his maiden List A hundred

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Ayush Badoni hammers his maiden List A hundred

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:13 pm Nov 27, 202302:13 pm

This was his second 50-plus score in List A cricket (Source: X/@IPL)

Ayush Badoni has slammed his maiden century in List A cricket. The Delhi batter accomplished the milestone against Karnataka in the Round 3 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad. It was certainly an innings of character from Badoni as he did not receive any kind of support from his teammates. Here are further details.

2/4

A solid knock from Badoni

The Karnataka pacers were simply sensational on the day as none of Delhi's batters besides Badoni could touch the 16-run mark. He arrived to bat at number five and decided to fight alone. Though he kept losing wickets at the other end, he stayed till the end and scored 100 off 106 balls (12 fours, 4 sixes). He helped Delhi finish at 143.

3/4

Second 50-plus score for Badoni

Badoni, who scored an unbeaten 45 in his preceding outing, scored his maiden hundred in List A cricket. Overall, this was his second 50-plus score in the format as he has now raced to 256 runs across eight games, averaging 85-plus. Moreover, his strike rate is in excess of 125. The 23-year-old made his List A debut in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

4/4

Fifty on IPL debut

Badoni burst on to the scenes with a valiant fifty on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 season. He represents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the tournament. In 28 IPL games, Badoni has raced to 399 runs at an average of 22.17. His strike rate reads 132.12. The tally includes two fifties.