Decoding teams with most successful 200-plus run-chases in T20Is

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:49 pm Nov 24, 202302:49 pm

Team India tops this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India registered their highest successful T20I run-chase after beating Australia in the T20I series opener in Visakhapatnam. They chased down 209, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading them from the front. He shared a century stand with Ishan Kishan. India have now successfully chased down 200 or more five times in T20Is. Here are the teams with the most successful 200-plus run-chases in T20Is.

England have two such chases

The 2016 ICC T20 World Cup game between England and South Africa saw the Brits chase down 230, the highest successful chase in the competition's history to date. Joe Root starred with an 83-run knock. The English team tormented SA in the 2020 Centurion game as well. Fifties from Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Eoin Morgan helped England chase down the 223-run target.

Pakistan have done it thrice

Team Pakistan also features on this elite list as they own three successful run chases in this regard. Their first 200-plus run chase came against South Africa in 2021 as the Men in Green chased down 204. Later that year, Pakistan beat West Indies by chasing down 208. Last year, they beat England, having chased down the 200-run target in Karachi.

Australia also own three chases

Australia also have three such chases in this regard. Back in 2016, they successfully breached the 205-run target against South Africa. In 2018, they chased down 244 against New Zealand, the second-highest successful chase in T20Is to date. The Aussies tormented Indian bowlers in the Mohali T20I last year, having chased down the mammoth 209-run target.

South Africa occupy the second place

The opener of the inaugural T20 WC in 2007 saw South Africa chase down 206 against WI. In 2015, SA stunned the Indian bowling attack by successfully achieving the 200-run target. The Indian bowlers became victim to SA's batting unit last year as well as the Proteas side chased down 212. SA also own the highest successful chase in T20Is, 259 against WI, 2023.

Team India tops this list

The win in the Visakhapatnam game made India the first team to chase down 200 or more five times. Yuvraj Singh's 77 helped India chase down 202 versus Australia in 2013. Another Yuvraj show helped him chase down 207 against SL in 2009. India, in 2020, chased down 204 against NZ. Chasing 208 in 2019 against WI, Kohli's 94* powered India over the line.