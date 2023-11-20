Decoding Australia's ICC World Cup winning campaigns

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:55 pm Nov 20, 202311:55 pm

Australia defeated India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final to lift their sixth title in this competition. They have been sensational in this format for over the years and they always bring out their best in the crunch fixtures. They have won six of the eight finals that they have qualified, losing only twice. Here we decode their ODI World Cup-winning campaigns.

Ian Chappell's men defeated England in the 1987 WC Final

Australia defeated England by seven runs to lift their first ODI World Cup title in 1987. The Kangaroos finished second in the group stage behind India in net run rate. They outplayed Pakistan in the semi-final before setting a finale with arch-rivals England at the Eden Gardens. David Boon smashed a match-winning 75 while Steve Waugh and Allan Border scalped two wickets each.

Australia defeated Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final

Australia defeated Pakitan by eight wickets in the 1999 World Cup final. They lost to NZ and Pakistan in the group stage but they fought back by winning the other matches to reach the semi-final. They played a tie in the semi-final against SA but progressed to the final as they finished higher in the Super Sixes. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the cup.

Dominant Australia won the 2003 World Cup

Australia won their third ODI WC title in 2003 by beating India in the final. The Kangaroos topped the group, winning all of their six games. They were undefeated in the Super Sixes round before reaching the semi-final. Australia defeated SL by 48 runs (DLS method) and qualified for the final. Ricky Ponting hammered a sensational ton as Australia defeated India by 125 runs.

Second World Cup title under Ponting's leadership in 2007

Australia defended their ODI World Cup title in 2007 when they defeated SL in the final. The Kangaroos won all three of their group-stage fixtures before heading to the Super Eight stage. There also Australia were unscathed as they entered the semi-final. Ponting's men outplayed SA in the semis before bamboozling SL in the title clash courtesy of Adam Gilchrist's 104-ball 149.

The 2015 World Cup triumph at home

The 2015 World Cup triumph will be special for Australia as they won it at home beating NZ in the final. Under Michael Clarke's captaincy, Australia finished second in the group stage, losing only to NZ (NR: 1). They dominated Pakistan in the quarter-final before outplaying India in the semi-final. James Faulkner finished the final with 3/36 as Australia won by seven wickets.

Record sixth World Cup for the Aussies

The 2023 WC campaign was a roller-coaster for the Aussies as they lost the first two matches against India and SA and then won eight consecutive games to reach the final. Eventually, they defeated India in the final by six wickets to lift their sixth title. It was a topsy-turvy campaign which will be memorable because of Travis Head's match-winning 137 in the final.