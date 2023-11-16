David Warner becomes second Australian with 1,500 World Cup runs

1/6

Sports 2 min read

David Warner becomes second Australian with 1,500 World Cup runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:03 pm Nov 16, 202307:03 pm

Warner has raced past 500 runs in 2023 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran opener David Warner has become the second Australian batter to accomplish 1,500 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone with his ninth run in the second semi-final clash against South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2023 edition in Kolkata. During the course, he also raced past 500 runs in the ongoing season. Here are his stats.

2/6

Warner joins these names

Warner took 28 games to accomplish 1,500 runs in the competition. Ricky Ponting (1,743) is the only Aussie with more runs in the competition's history. Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Rohit Sharma (1,528), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), and Virat Kohli (1,741) are the others with the 1,500-run mark in the WC. Meanwhile, Warner's tally includes six tons and five fifties as he averages nearly 60.

3/6

Fastest to get the mark

Warner took 19 innings to complete 1,000 runs at the event, the joint-fastest for any batter. His feat was later equaled by Rohit. The dashing southpaw accomplished the milestone in Australia's opening WC match against India. Meanwhile, Tendulkar and AB de Villiers were the previous joint-fastest batters to 1,000 WC runs (20 innings). Notably, Warner is standing in his third ODI WC.

4/6

Here are his stats this season

With his first run, Warner became the first Aussie batter to accomplish 500 runs in the competition. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties as he averages over 55. Moreover, his strike rate in the tournament is over 105. He returned with 647 runs in the 2019 competition. Notably, Warner is the only batter with multiple 150-plus scores in ODI WCs (3).

5/6

Warner joins these names

Rohit is the only other batter to slam 500-plus runs in two successive WC editions. While he accumulated 648 runs in the 2019 WC, he has raced to 550 runs in this WC. Meanwhile, Tendulkar is the only other batter to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. He accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

6/6

Here are his ODI numbers

Playing his 160th ODI, Warner has raced past 6,900 runs at a brilliant average of 45.66. The tally includes 22 tons and 33 fifties with his best score being 179. In 2023, he has raced past 900 runs in 18 games at a brilliant average of 49-plus. Against South Africa, he has raced past 1,230 runs at an average of 42-plus.