David Warner surpasses 500 runs in successive ODI World Cups

Sports 2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:58 pm Nov 16, 202306:58 pm

Warner averages over 50 in this competition (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form David Warner has raced past 500 runs in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He accomplished the milestone with his first run against South Africa in the second semi-final clash in Kolkata. Notably, Warner has become the first Australian to accomplish 500-plus runs in multiple ODI World Cup editions. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Here are his stats this season

Warner has become the first Aussie batter to accomplish 500 runs in the competition. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties as he averages over 55. Moreover, his strike rate in the tournament is over 105. He returned with 647 runs in the 2019 competition. The southpaw is closing in on 1,500 runs in ODI World Cups.

Warner joins these names

Rohit Sharma is the only other batter to slam 500-plus runs in two successive WC editions. While he accumulated 648 runs in the 2019 WC, he has raced to 550 runs in this WC. Sachin Tendulkar is the only other batter to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. He accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

Here are his ODI numbers

Playing his 160th ODI, Warner has raced past 6,890 runs at a brilliant average of 45.66. The tally includes 22 tons and 33 fifties with his best score being 179. Over 1,490 of his runs have come in ODI WCs at 59.64 (100s: 6, 50s: 5). In 2023, he has raced past 890 runs in 18 games at a brilliant average of 49-plus.