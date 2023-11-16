David Miller surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus Australia: Key stats

David Miller surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus Australia: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:47 pm Nov 16, 2023

David Miller struck a sensational century versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

David Miller struck a sensational century versus Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. SA were 24/4 after 11.5 overs when Miller joined Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. He went on to hammer 101 from 116 balls, helping SA post 212/10. Miller has now gone past 1,000 ODI runs versus Australia. Here's more.

A solid knock from Miller's blade

Miller came to the middle when SA were in a spot of bother. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dismantled SA's top order with thunderous opening spells. Miller took SA past 110 along with Klaasen. However, the latter and Marco Jansen departed in quick succession. Miller completed his ton in the 48th over. He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes. Pat Cummins dismissed Miller.

Miller goes past 1,000 ODI runs versus AUS

As per ESPNcricinfo, Miller has raced to 1,033 runs versus the Aussies in ODIs at a sensational average of 57.38. He struck his third ODI ton versus Australia, besides owning six half-centuries. Miller is now the ninth SA batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs versus Australia. Interestingly, Australia are the only side against whom Miller owns 1,000-plus runs.

6th ODI ton for Miller; 1,000 runs at neutral venues

In 170 ODI games for SA, Miller owns 4,466 runs at 42.75. He owns six tons and 24 fifties. In 18 ODI matches on Indian soil, Miller has surpassed 500 runs (547) at 42.07. Also, the southpaw has surpassed 1,000 ODI runs at neutral venues. He owns 1,024 runs at 35.31. In Asia, Miller is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs (965).

Miller scripts this ODI World Cup record for the Proteas

Miller has become the first South African batter to score a century in the World Cup semi-finals. Before this, Faf du Plessis held the highest score for the Proteas in this regard. He smashed 82 against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. No other SA batter has over 80 runs in the WC semis.