David Miller becomes SA's first centurion in World Cup semi-finals

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 06:59 pm Nov 16, 202306:59 pm

David Miller has smashed his sixth century in ODIs

South Africa's David Miller smashed a fighting century against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup second semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Miller helped the Proteas recover from a batting collapse. They were reduced to 24/4 at one stage. The left-handed batter has become South Africa's first centurion in the World Cup semi-finals. Here are the key stats.

A valiant knock from Miller

Miller came to the middle after South Africa were down to 24/4. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dismantled SA's top order with thunderous opening spells. Miller took SA past 110 along with Heinrich Klaasen. However, the latter and Marco Jansen departed in quick succession. Miller completed his ton in the 48th over. He smashed a 116-ball 101 (8 fours and 5 sixes).

First SA batter with this feat

As mentioned, Miller has become the first South African batter to score a century in the World Cup semi-finals. Before this, Faf du Plessis held the highest score for the Proteas in this regard. He smashed 82 against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. No other SA batter has over 80 runs in the WC semis.

Highest individual score for SA in World Cup knockouts

Miller's 101 against Australia is also the highest individual score for South Africa in ODI World Cup knockouts. On this tally as well, he has broken the record of du Plessis.

Miller attains these records

Miller now has the joint third-most centuries (6) at number five or below in ODI cricket, with AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Symonds, and Sikandar Raza. Miller also owns the most ODI hundreds against a team at number five or below. The Proteas batter now has the joint second-most tons in Australia vs South Africa ODIs, with de Kock and Herschelle Gibbs.

Second-most ODI sixes for SA

Miller smashed 5 sixes in his scintillating knock. He now has the second-most sixes for South Africa in ODI cricket. Miller, who now has 138 ODI sixes, overtook Jacques Kallis (137). De Villiers occupies the top spot with 200 maximums.