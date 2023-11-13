Low strike rates, expensive spells: Pakistan's World Cup 2023 campaign

By Parth Dhall 06:23 pm Nov 13, 202306:23 pm

Pakistan finished fifth in the standings

Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals after enduring a string of defeats. They required a massive win over England in their final league-stage encounter to go past fourth-placed New Zealand's Net Run Rate. However, the Men in Green couldn't even claim a win, thereby getting knocked out. Several factors contributed to their wavering campaign.

Pakistan started well but lost their way

Pakistan started their campaign with two consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, respectively. However, four defeats thereafter derailed their campaign. Babar Azam and his men were then dependent upon other results in order to go through. New Zealand finished fourth with an extra win and a better Net Run Rate, thereby knocking out Pakistan. Pakistan finished fifth (eight points).

Pakistan's bowling unit stumbled

Pakistan, who boast a world-class pace attack, faltered in World Cup 2023. Although Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf bowled impactful spells, their bowling failed as a unit. Pakistan also missed Naseem Shah, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Hasan Ali replaced him but to no avail. Pakistan's spinners Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan scalped only 12 wickets combined.

Shaheen finished with 18 wickets

Although Shaheen couldn't produce his magic in the first powerplay, he took 18 wickets from nine matches at an average of 26.72. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul. The left-arm seamer conceded 481 runs off just 486 balls.

Rauf scripted this unwanted record

Rauf, one of the fastest bowlers, conceded 533 runs across nine matches, the most runs conceded by any bowler in a single World Cup edition. He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who conceded 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka holds the third position after giving away 525 runs in this World Cup.

Rauf finished with 16 scalps

Rauf ended his 2023 World Cup campaign with 16 scalps from nine matches. He averaged 33.31 and posted an economy rate of 6.74. His figures read: 3/43, 2/64, 0/43, 3/83, 0/53, 2/62, 2/36, 1/85, and 3/64*.

What about the batters?

Pakistan's batting line-up was also under the scanner in World Cup 2023. None of them managed to cross the 400-run mark, with Mohammad Rizwan (395) being their top scorer. Babar, who entered the tournament with a lot of expectations, managed 320 runs at 40.00 (four half-centuries). However, opener Abdullah Shafique was a revelation for Pakistan, having scored 336 runs with a century.

Babar had the lowest strike rate among Pakistan batters

Strike rate of Pakistan batters in WC 2023 - Fakhar Zaman: 113.33, Agha Salman: 119.04, Iftikhar Ahmed: 115.44, Shadab Khan: 100.83, Saud Shakeel: 97.96, Rizwan: 95.41, Shafique: 93.33, Imam-ul-Haq: 90.00, Mohammad Nawaz, 83.50, and Babar: 82.90.

A look at other notable takeaways

Pakistan were the top-ranked ODI side a few months ago (ICC Rankings). They now hold the fifth spot. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan finished as the worst spin-bowling side in World Cup 2023. Pakistan were also sloppy in the field, which cost them several games. Shaheen and Rauf recorded their worst ODI bowling figures in this World Cup.