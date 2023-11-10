ICC World Cup, South Africa overcome Afghanistan: Key stats

ICC World Cup, South Africa overcome Afghanistan: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:51 pm Nov 10, 202309:51 pm

South Africa earned a valuable win while chasing against Afghanistan (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

South Africa earned a valuable win while chasing against Afghanistan in match number 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Ahmedabad. Azmatullah Omarzai's brilliant unbeaten 97 helped the Afghans post 244/10 in 50 overs. For SA, Gerald Coetzee claimed a four-fer. In response, SA lost wickets at key moments but got the job done. Here are the key stats.

Afghanistan scored 244/10 versus South Africa

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a decent start, scoring 41 runs. But the side lost three wickets in three overs and the scoring rate dipped significantly. South Africa bowled well and tied the Afghans down, who continued to lose wickets and were reduced to 116/6 and then 160/7. Omarzai was solid and showed composure. He shared a couple of vital partnerships.

How did SA's innings pan out?

SA saw openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma added 64 runs before both players departed (66/2). Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram added 50 runs after that. Afghanistan picked a few wickets, leaving SA at 182/5. However, Dussen went on to thwart the Afghans as his stay ensured a solid win for the Proteas.

De Kock scripts this World Cup record

De Kock accomplished yet another milestone but this time in the fielding department. The southpaw has now become the South African wicket-keeper with the most dismissals in an edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. De Kock, who affected six dismissals in the Afghanistan game, has now raced to 19 dismissals. David Richardson held the previous South African record (15 dismissals in 1992).

Most wicketkeeping dismissals in a single World Cup edition

Most wicketkeeping dismissals in a single World Cup edition: 21 - Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2003) 21 - Tom Latham (New Zealand, 2019) 20 - Alex Carey (Australia, 2019) 19 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2023).

Azmatullah Omarzai smokes 97* versus South Africa

Omarzai smoked his third half-century of the tournament. Afghanistan were reeling at 45/3 when Omarzai arrived in the middle. The young all-rounder batted valiantly and scored an unbeaten 107-ball 97 (7 fours, 3 sixes). In 22 ODIs, he has raced to 490 runs at an average of 44.54. The tally includes four fifties with 97* being his best score.

Omarzai slams these records

As per Cricbuzz, Omarzai has slammed the second-highest individual scores for Afghanistan in World Cups. Ibrahim Zadran leads the way with 129* versus Australia in the World Cup 2023. Omarzai has 353 runs in the ongoing World Cup. He is the sixth player to score 350-plus runs from No. 5 or below in a World Cup edition. Ben Stokes (455, WC 2019) is atop.

Coetzee claims four scalps

SA pacer Gerald Coetzee removed the in-form Ibrahim Zadran in the 10th over to open his account. He later got the better of Ikram Alikhil to dent the Afghan team even further. Tail-enders Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were his final two victims as Afghanistan were restricted to 244/10. This was his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Most wickets in a WC edition for SA

Coetzee has raced to 18 wickets in seven games in the ongoing event at 19.39. He has displaced Lance Klusener (17 in 1999), Morne Morkel (17 in 2015), and Marco Jansen (17 in 2019) as SA bowlers with the most wickets in a WC edition. Only Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (21) and Australia's Adam Zampa (20) have snapped more wickets in the ongoing event.

Bavuma completes 1,500 runs in ODI cricket

South African skipper Bavuma has accomplished 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with his 11th run against Afghanistan. Bavuma owns 1,512 ODI runs at 47.25. The tally includes five tons and four half-centuries with his highest score being 144. His strike rate reads over 89. Bavuma also completed 3,500 runs in List A cricket. Bavuma took 128 games.

Maharaj's economy rate reads 4.37

Keshav Maharaj was superb for SA. He claimed 2/25 from his 10 overs. Maharaj now owns 14 scalps from nine games in the ongoing World Cup. His economy rate is a solid 4.37.