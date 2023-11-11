Rassie van der Dussen smokes match-winning 76* against Afghanistan: Stats

Rassie Van der Dussen completed 500 ODI runs on Asian soil (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Veteran South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen played a match-winning knock against Afghanistan in match 42 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Van der Dussen hammered a gritty 95-ball 76* to steer SA home by five wickets in a tricky run chase of 246 runs in Ahmedabad. He stood there like a pillar for the Proteas as the wickets tumbled. Here's more.

A match-winning knock from Van der Dussen

This was van der Dussen's fourth 50-plus score in the 2023 World Cup. The experienced batter was involved in three crucial partnerships during the run chase. He added 50 runs with Aiden Markram while stitching a 43-run partnership with David Miller. Van der Dussen also compiled a 65*-run partnership with Andile Phehlukwayo steering them home. He slammed six fours and a solitary six.

A look at his numbers in the 2023 World Cup

With this knock, van der Dussen has compiled 442 runs in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup from nine matches. He is the joint fifth-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament with an impressive average of 55.25. He is tied with Rohit Sharma's tally in this event. Among SA batters, only Quinton de Kock has scored more runs with 591 runs at 65.66.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing 58 ODIs, van der Dussen has compiled 2,316 runs at an average of 56.48. The veteran batter has hammered six centuries and 14 fifties in this format. His average in ODIs is the highest among the Proteas batters with at least 2,000-plus runs. This was his first innings against Afghanistan. He also completed 500 ODI runs on Asian soil (522 runs).

Van der Dussen averages 41.63 in ODIs this year

Van der Dussen has amassed 791 runs in ODIs this year at a decent average of 41.63. He has slammed three centuries and as many fifties in this format. Notably, he is SA's fourth-highest run-getter in 2023 in this format. Among SA batters, he is only behind Markram (973), QDK (834) and Heinrich Klaasen (853) in terms of ODI runs in 2023.

How did the match panned out?

Batting first, Afghanistan lost quick wickets and were reduced to 116/6 in 27.4 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai stitched two crucial 40-plus runs partnership with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Omarzai hammered an unbeaten 97 as Afghanistan posted 244. Gerald Coetzee claimed his best figures in ODI cricket. In reply, van der Dussen slammed a 95-ball 76* steering SA home in 47.3 overs.