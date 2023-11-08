ICC World Cup: Decoding the first centurions for each nation

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:52 pm Nov 08, 202312:52 pm

Ibrahim Zadran scored the first ODI World Cup century for Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Ibrahim Zadran played a historic knock against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He became the first Afghanistan batter to slam a ton in the ODI World Cup as they posted a massive total of 291/5. Ibrahim hammered a brilliant 143-ball 129*, slamming eight boundaries and three sixes. Here we decode the first ODI World Cup centurions for each nation.

Dennis Amiss 137 against India in 1975 World Cup (England)

England batter Dennis Amiss is famous for slamming the first-ever century in ODI cricket in 1972, which was also his debut match. However, he also scored the first ODI World Cup century for England against India in 1975. He smashed a 147-ball 137 helping England reach a total of 334/4. In reply, India could only manage 132/3 from their 60 overs.

Glenn Turner's 171* versus East Africa, 1975 WC (New Zealand)

Glenn Turner smashed an unbeaten 171 against East Africa on the same day as Amiss slammed a ton in the 1975 World Cup. Turner played a captain's knock for the Kiwis hammering a 201-ball 171* which helped NZ post a total of 309/5. The bowlers did their job in restricting East Africa to 128/8. Turner was NZ's first ODI World Cup centurion.

Alan Turner became Australia's first ODI WC centurion in 1975

Alan Turner became Australia's first ODI World Cup centurion in the 1975 edition against Sri Lanka. The opener has slammed 113-ball 101 which helped Australia post a superb total of 328/5. He hammered nine boundaries and a solitary six during his memorable knock. In reply, SL gave some fight but could only manage 276/4. Eventually, they were 52 runs short.

Clive Lloyd's 102 versus Australia in the 1975 World Cup

Clive Lloyd became the first West Indies cricketer to slam an ODI World Cup ton. His blazing 85-ball 102 came against Australia in the 1975 World Cup. His knock helped WI reach a fighting total of 291/5. Australia looked like chasing the total at one stage but ultimately they were bundled out for 274. Llyod finished with 1/38 from his 12 overs.

Imran Khan became Pakistan's first ODI WC centurion in 1983

Former captain Imran Khan became Pakistan's first ODI World Cup centurion against Sri Lanka in 1983. Imran played a patient unbeaten 102 from 133 deliveries as Pakistan compiled a total of 235/7. It was a close match as Lanka gave a tough fight but eventually, they fell short by 11 runs. Abdul Qadir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers finishing with 5/44.

Kapil Dev's 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev's fantastic 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup is still etched in many cricket fans' memory. With that ton, he became the first Indian to slam a century in the tournament. The entire Indian batting lineup collapsed but Kapil played a fearless knock of 175* against Zimbabwe. India posted 266/8 and later the bowlers bundled out Zimbabwe for only 235.

David Houghton was Zimbabwe's first ODI WC centurion in 1987

David Houghton's fighting 142 saw him become the first ODI World Cup centurion for Zimbabwe in 1987. He slammed the ton against NZ but his knock was not enough for them to win the game. Despite Houghton's 137-ball 142, Zimbabwe fell short by three chasing NZ's total of 242/7. He hammered 13 fours and six maximums in a heroic World Cup century.

Gary Kirsten became South Africa's first ODI WC centurion, 1996

South Africa's first ODI World Cup centurion was Gary Kirsten in 1996 against UAE. It was in this match, that Kirsten hammered his career-best ODI score of 188* from 159 deliveries. His heroic knock helped the Proteas reach a total of 321/2. The opening batter slammed 13 boundaries and four sixes. In reply, SA bowlers restricted UAE to only 152/8, winning by 169 runs.

Aravinda de Silva's 145 versus Kenya in the 1996 WC

A memorable knock from Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 World Cup final saw him become the first SL to slam an ODI World Cup ton. Chasing 242, De Silva slammed a crucial 107* and guided Sri Lanka to their first and only ODI World Cup title. De Silva also scalped 3/42 with the ball to restrict the Aussies.

John Davison became Canada's first ODI WC centurion, 2003

Canada's one and only ODI World Cup centurion John Davison's stunning 76-ball 111 saw them post a total of 202 against West Indies in 2003. Davison smashed six maximums and eight boundaries while no other Canadian batter could touch the 20-run mark. In reply, WI chased the total down in only 20.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Feiko Kloppenburg's 121 against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup

Dutch all-rounder Feiko Kloppenburg created history by scoring the first ODI World Cup ton for the Netherlands against Namibia in 2003. He also became the first player to slam a century and scalp a four-fer in a single ODI WC match. Kloppenburg's 121 along with Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk's 134 saw Netherlands post 314/4. Eventually, they folded Namibia for 250, and Kloppenburg finished with 4/42.

Jeremy Bray became Ireland's first ODI WC centurion in 2007

Ireland's first ODI World Cup centurion was Jeremy Bray in 2007 when he compiled an unbeaten 115 in 137 deliveries against Zimbabwe. His knock was the saving grace for Ireland as they posted a mere total of 221/9. Zimbabwe had a good start courtesy of Stuart Matsikenyeri's 73* but dramatically, in the end, they folded for 221 with the game ending in a tie.

Kyle Coetzer's 156 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is their first and only centurion at the ODI World Cup. He slammed his career-best ODI score against Bangladesh in 2015. Coetzer played a fluent 134-ball 156 as Scotland posted a superb total of 318/8. However, Bangladesh chased it down in 48.1 overs and won by six wickets courtesy of fifties from four Bangladeshi batters.

Mahmudullah became Bangladesh's first ODI WC centurion in 2015

Mahmudullah's 103 against England in the 2015 ODI World Cup made him Bangladesh's first centurion in the tournament. The veteran batter, who has a knack for stepping up on the big stage played a great knock in Bangladesh's memorable 15-run win over the Three Lions. Bangladesh posted a total of 275/7 batting first and they bundled out England for only 260.