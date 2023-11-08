ICC ODI Rankings: India's Shubman Gill scripts this unique record

By Rajdeep Saha 02:19 pm Nov 08, 202302:19 pm

Shubman Gill has become the number one batter in the latest ICC ODI Rankings (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian young opener Shubman Gill has become the number one batter in the latest ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday. Gill has displaced Babar Azam to be crowned as the new number one. As per ICC, Gill has become just the fourth Indian player behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli to hold the No. 1 ranking for batters. Here's more.

Gill displaces Babar

Gill scored a solid 92 against Sri Lanka before managing 23 against South Africa over the last week in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. He tallies 219 runs from six innings. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar has managed 282 runs from eight innings. He drops into second place, seeing his reign of more than two years as the number one come to an end.

Highest scorer in ODIs this year

Gill is the highest scorer in ODIs this year. He has amassed 1,449 runs from 26 matches at a sensational average of 63.00. He owns five tons and seven fifties. He has also smashed the highest number of fours (169). Earlier during the World Cup last month, Gill became the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs. He owns 2,136 runs at a prolific 61.02.

Kohli rises to fourth position

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli jumped three places to be fourth in the latest ODI Rankings. Gill is within one rating point of third-placed Quinton de Kock. Kohli is the second-highest scorer at the 2023 World Cup with 543 runs. In India's previous match versus South Africa, Kohli hammered a record-equaling 49th ODI ton. He also went past 1,500 ODI World Cup runs.

Gains for Iyer, Fakhar, and Zadran

India's Shreyas Iyer gained big after jumping 17 places to be 18th. He has smashed two successive half-centuries. Fakhar Zaman, who slammed the fastest ODI World Cup century for Pakistan, moved three places to 11th. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran moved six spots to 12th.

Mohammed Siraj moves to number one among bowlers

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj displaced Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi to reclaim the top spot in the ODI Rankings. Siraj improved two berths to climb up the summit. He has 709 rating points. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav moved three places to fourth. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah has jumped to eighth whereas the unstoppable Mohammed Shami entered the top 10.