ICC World Cup, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 03:36 pm Nov 08, 202303:36 pm

New Zealand and Sri Lanka meet in match number 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka meet in match number 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Bengaluru. A win will put the Kiwis in the driver's seat in terms of becoming the fourth side to reach the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, who were engulfed in controversy versus Bangladesh, have already been eliminated. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, in terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, New Zealand have pocketed 51 wins to Sri Lanka's 41. One match was tied and eight have had no results. In 11 ICC ODI World Cup meetings, New Zealand have posted five wins to Sri Lanka's six.

A look at the stadium stats

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is hosting the match. New Zealand's 401/6 versus Pakistan recorded in this World Cup[ is the highest ODI total here. England's 156/10 versus Sri Lanka (also in this WC) is the lowest team total. Across 29 matches, the average run rate at the Chinnaswamy is 5.66. Sides batting first here have won 12 matches.

Williamson averages 63.76 in ODI World Cups

NZ skipper Kane Williamson became the highest scorer for his nation in the ICC ODI World Cups after smashing 95 versus Pakistan in the previous outing. Williamson (1,084) owns a sensational average of 63.76 in the tournament's history. Among active cricketers, he is the top scorer in NZ-SL ODI matches. Williamson owns 685 runs at 38.05. He has smashed seven fifties and a ton.

Rachin Ravindra owns 500-plus runs in World Cup 2023

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra owns 523 runs in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. He is one of the three players with over 500 runs. Ravindra averages a stellar 74.71. He owns three tons and two fifties.

Mitchell has been superb in 2023

Daryl Mitchell is the only New Zealand player to have smashed 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. He owns 1,027 runs at an average of 48.90. Mitchell has accumulated four tons and five fifties.

Nissanka and Madushanka remain Sri Lanka's best bets

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka owns 1,149 runs in ODIs this year. He averages 45.96. Sadeera Samarawickrama has scored 987 runs at a prolific 39.48. He is 13 shy of the 1,000-run mark in ODIs. Dilshan Madushanka is the top wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. He owns 21 scalps from 8 matches at 22.23.

