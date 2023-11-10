Temba Bavuma races past 3,500 runs in List A cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:45 pm Nov 10, 2023

Bavuma averages over 48 in ODIs ( Image source: X/@ICC)

South African captain Temba Bavuma has raced past 3,500 runs in List A cricket. He reached the milestone with his first run against Afghanistan in Match 42 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. Though Bavuma has not been among big runs in the ongoing tournament, his overall ODI record is sensational. Here we look at his stats.

Here are his List A numbers

Bavuma took 128 games to get 3,500 runs in List A cricket. The 33-year-old made his debut in the format during the 2008 Provincial One-Day Challenge. He averages over 34 in the format with his strike rate being 84-plus. The tally includes seven tons and 12 fifties. The star batter would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

A look at his ODI numbers

Almost 1,500 of Bavuma's List A runs have come in 37 ODIs. The tally includes five tons and four half-centuries with his highest score being 144. His strike rate in the format reads over 89. As a skipper, he has raced past 1,150 runs in 31 ODIs at a sensational average of 52-plus. Four of his five tons have come while leading the team.

Fourth-highest average among SA players

Bavuma's current ODI average of 48-plus is the fourth-highest among SA players with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Rassie van der Dussen (54-plus), AB de Villiers (53.5), and Hashim Amla (49.46) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, Bavuma has raced past 750 ODI runs in 2023 at a tremendous average of 54-plus.

Century on ODI debut

Meanwhile, Bavuma is one of the three SA batters with a century on ODI debut. He accomplished the milestone against Ireland in September 2016, slamming 113 off 123 balls. Colin Ingram and Reeza Hendricks are the only other Proteas batters with this illustrious feat.