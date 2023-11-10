Temba Bavuma completes 1,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

Temba Bavuma completes 1,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:35 pm Nov 10, 2023

Bavuma has not been among big runs in the ongoing tournament (Source: X/@ICC)

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has accomplished 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with his 11th run against Afghanistan in Match 42 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. Bavuma has not been among big runs in the ongoing tournament and he perished for 23 versus the Afghans. Here we look at his stats.

1,500 runs for Bavuma

Bavuma owns 1,512 ODI runs at 47.25. The tally includes five tons and four half-centuries with his highest score being 144. His strike rate in the format reads over 89. As a skipper, he has raced past 1,150 runs in 31 ODIs at a sensational average of 46-plus. Four of his five tons have come while leading the team.

Fourth-highest average among SA players

Bavuma's current average of 47.25 is the fourth-highest among SA players with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Rassie van der Dussen (54-plus), AB de Villiers (53.5), and Hashim Amla (49.46) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, Bavuma has raced past 750 ODI runs (782) in 2023 at a tremendous average of 52.13.

Here are his home and away numbers

1,308 of Bavuma's ODI runs have come at home at a sensational average of 56.86. In six neutral matches, he has accumulated 134 runs at 22.33. He has managed just 80-plus away (home of opposition) ODI runs at an average of nearly 24 in the format. In the ongoing WC, Bavuma has managed just 145 runs at a dismal 20.71.

Century on ODI debut

Meanwhile, Bavuma is one of the three SA batters with a century on ODI debut. He accomplished the milestone against Ireland in September 2016, slamming 113 off 123 balls. Colin Ingram and Reeza Hendricks are the only other Proteas batters with this illustrious feat.

3,500 List A runs for Bavuma

With his first run in the game, Bavuma also completed 3,500 runs in List A cricket. Bavuma took 128 games to get the massive landmark. He averages over 34 in the format with his strike rate being 84-plus. The tally includes seven tons and 12 fifties. The 33-year-old made his debut in the format during the 2008 Provincial One-Day Challenge.