Presenting the players with most Premier League appearances

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Presenting the players with most Premier League appearances

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:37 pm Nov 13, 202305:37 pm

Gareth Barry won the 2011-12 Premier League title with Manchester City (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

The Premier League is one of the most competitive football leagues globally. It is also physically demanding as the intensity can sometimes be unapologetic. So the players are always working on their fitness to be at their optimum best. Consistently playing at this level is a major task, and only some have mastered it. Here are the players with the most PL appearances.

2/6

572 Premier League appearances - David James

Among goalkeepers, David James has appeared in most PL matches, registering 572 games in total. The custodian also owns the second-most clean sheets in the PL (169), only behind former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech who owns 202 clean sheets. James recorded over 100 PL appearances for Liverpool and Portsmouth. He featured in 214 PL fixtures for the Reds, registering 72 clean sheets.

3/6

609 Premier League appearances - Frank Lampard

Considered as one of the most complete midfielders of his generation, Frank Lampard is a club legend for Chelsea. He featured in 609 PL appearances, and most of them have come in the Chelsea blue. With 429 PL matches for Chelsea, he owns the fourth-highest league appearances for the Blues. Overall, he has netted 177 goals and provided 102 assists in the PL.

4/6

626 Premier League appearances - James Milner

The only active player on this list, James Milner is still an important player for Brighton. The versatile midfielder has featured in 100-plus PL appearances for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool. He has also appeared for Newcastle United and Leeds United. Milner has been substituted on the most times in the PL history (202) ahead of Peter Crouch and Shane Long (158).

5/6

632 Premier League appearances - Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs owns the second-most appearances in the Premier League. He has featured in 632 PL fixtures and, all of them have come for Manchester United. The Welshman also owns the most assists in the PL (162), which is 51 more than the second-placed Cesc Fabregas. He scored 109 goals which includes 11 braces but never scored a PL hat-trick.

6/6

652 Premier League appearances - Gareth Barry

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry holds the record for most PL appearances, having featured in 652 matches. He has also played in 100-plus PL games for three different clubs - Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Everton. Unsurprisingly, he holds the record for most minutes played in the league (54,439). Barry scored 53 goals while recording the most draws in the PL history (193).