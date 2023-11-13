Morne Morkel steps down as Pakistan's bowling coach: Details here

By Parth Dhall

Morne Morkel had joined with a six-month contract

In another blow for the Pakistan cricket team, Morne Morkel has resigned as their bowling coach. The former South African pacer stepped down from the role after Pakistan's league-stage exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan missed the semis berth, losing their final encounter to England. Morkel came on board in June this year with a six-month contract.

Here's the official statement

"Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board read. It added, "Morkel's first assignment with the men's team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series."

What about the replacement?

Morkel's replacement as the new bowling coach will be "announced in due course". Notably, Pakistan are scheduled to feature in a three-match Test series against Australia from December 14 to January 7 Down Under.