World Cup 2023: Notable records of the four semi-finalists

By Parth Dhall 02:07 pm Nov 13, 202302:07 pm

India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand have reached the semi-final (Image source: X/@ICC)

The league stage of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is done and dusted, with India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand shining forth. India, the only unbeaten side, will take on fourth-placed NZ in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15. South Africa and Australia will clash in the second semi-final in Kolkata a day later. Here are further details.

WC 2023: Here are the standings

India finished as the table toppers, with nine wins and 18 points. They remain the only unbeaten side so far with a Net Run Rate of +2.570. South Africa finished behind them, having won seven and lost two matches (NRR: +1.261). Third-placed Australia won as many matches and had an NRR of +0.841. NZ qualified as the fourth side (10 points, NRR: +0.743).

Second-most consecutive wins in a WC edition

India have defeated each of their opponents in WC 2023 so far, claiming convincing wins. They have become the first side to win nine successive round-robin encounters in a World Cup edition. Moreover, India now have the second-most consecutive wins in a single World Cup edition. Australia won 11 matches each in their 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning campaigns.

Chasing has been an issue for SA

South Africa aced the matches in which they batted first. They crossed the 300-run mark in each of these encounters. SA's only two defeats came while chasing, with the Netherlands defeating them in one of these. Notably, SA's only successful run-chase came in their last encounter when they chased down 245 against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

SA yet to reach a WC final

Interestingly, SA have reached the semi-finals in every alternative World Cup since 1992 (their first edition). The Proteas qualified in 1992, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2023. They missed the berth in 1996, 2003, 2011, and 2019. SA are yet to reach a WC final.

Third consecutive WC semi-final for Australia

Five-time champions Australia lost their opening two encounters to India and South Africa, respectively. However, they staged a remarkable comeback by winning their next seven matches. Australia have reached the semis for the third consecutive edition. They won the 2015 WC and lost the semi-final in 2019. Overall, Australia have won the World Cup five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).

Australia will play their ninth WC semi-final

Australia have the joint-most semi-final appearances in ODI World Cups (nine) along with New Zealand. It is worth noting that Australia have lost only one of their eight semi-finals as of now (lost to England in 2019).

NZ seal semis berth despite faltering

New Zealand sat atop in the first half of World Cup 2023. The Black Caps won their opening four encounters. However, defeats to India, Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan derailed their campaign. The Kiwis faced an exit scare, but a convincing win over Sri Lanka helped them seal the semis spot. As mentioned, New Zealand qualified as the fourth team.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Bharath Seervi, South Africa are the only side with no semi-final win in ODI World Cups (among teams playing two-plus appearances). India, Australia, and New Zealand have reached the most semi-finals in the 21st century (five each). The 2023 World Cup saw the semi-finalists that featured in 2015 - India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Two iconic semi-finals on the cards

Although India carry the 'invincibles' tag, the gloomy memories of the 2019 WC semi-final (NZ won) accompany them. MS Dhoni's run-out shattered billions of hearts. The second semi-final will be a repeat of the one from 1999. It ended in a dramatic tie, involving some bizarre moments, with Australia attempting to defend 213. However, Australia progressed as they beat SA in the league stage.