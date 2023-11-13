ICC Hall of Fame: Sehwag, Edulji, Aravinda are new inductees

By Parth Dhall

Virender Sehwag is one of India's double-centurions in ODI cricket

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, and Aravinda de Silva will be the three new inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame. The ICC announced the new additions on November 13, stating that the three legends will be honored at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final. Sehwag, Edulji, and de Silva extend the inductees' strength to 112.

Why does this story matter?

The ICC Hall of Fame recognizes and honors the greatest international cricketers in cricketing history. Its voting process involves existing Hall of Famers, media representatives, and senior executives from FICA and the ICC among others. According to the global cricket board, Sehwag, Edulji, and de Silva will join as inductees number 110, 111, and 112 respectively.

Official statement of ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

"We are thrilled to announce Aravinda, Diana and Virender as the latest group of legends to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame," ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice commented. "This institution continues to celebrate the extensive and vibrant history of the sport through the very best players ever to grace the international stage. These three figures have revolutionized the sport."

One of India's most celebrated openers

In the early 2000s, Sehwag emerged as one of India's greatest openers in ODI and Test cricket. In a career spanning 14 years, Sehwag went on to smash over 17,000 international runs, with 8,586 of these coming in Tests at 49.34. He slammed 8,273 runs at 35.05. He was also a part of India's World Cup-winning sides in 2007 (T20 WC) and 2011.

One of India's double-centurions in ODIs

Legend Sachin Tendulkar started the trend of hitting double-centuries in limited-overs cricket (200* vs SA, 2010). The second batter to score an ODI double-century was Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag. He slammed a 149-ball 219 against West Indies in December 2011 in Indore. Sehwag was India's stand-in captain in that match. This remains the highest individual score by a captain in ODI cricket.

First Indian woman with this feat

Edulji has become the first Indian woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Edulji, a right-handed batter and a slow left-arm bowler represented India in 20 Tests and 34 ODIs. She led India in the 1978 and 1993 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Edulji holds the record for bowling the most balls by any woman cricketer in Test history.

De Silva starred in SL's WC-winning campaign

A veteran all-rounder, de Silva starred in Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning campaign in 1996. This remains their only World Cup achievement. In the final against Australia, de Silva took three wickets before scoring an unbeaten 107. He remains the only player with a century and a three-fer in a World Cup final. De Silva featured in 93 Tests and 308 ODIs.