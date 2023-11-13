Breaking down India's highest run-scorers in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:42 am Nov 13, 2023

Rohit Sharma slammed his 100th international fifty against Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock against Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash in Bengaluru. He slammed his 100th international and 55th ODI fifty with a 54-ball 61 as he laid the platform for the middle-order batters to post a mammoth total of 410/4. Rohit has been in sensational form in this World Cup and continued his purple patch.

Why does this story matter?

With this knock, Rohit has raced to 10,615 runs in ODI cricket becoming the fifth-highest run-getter for India in this format. He surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ODI runs tally of 10,599. Currently, Rohit is only behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid among Indian batters in terms of runs in ODI cricket.

10,615 runs - Rohit Sharma

Rohit has been handing India fast starts with some brilliant shot-making. Rohit surpassed the 10,000-run mark in ODIs back in September and now he has already surpassed Dhoni which highlights the speed in which he is moving along. Rohit loves the ODI World Cup, scoring 500-plus runs for the second successive occasion. He averages 49.14 in ODIs (100s: 31). He also owns 316 sixes.

10,768 runs - Rahul Dravid

The current Indian coach Dravid sits in fourth position for India. Dravid was immensely successful in ODIs and ended up scoring 10,768 runs in 340 ODIs at an average of 39.15. Dravid smoked 82 fifties and 12 centuries in this format. Dravid's average and strike rate (71.18) are the lowest among the top five Indian run-scorers. He owns 860 runs in the ODI WC.

11,221 runs - Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain Ganguly is the third-highest run-getter for India in ODIs. He owns 11,221 runs in 308 ODIs at an average of 40.95, slamming 22 centuries and 77 fifties. He has compiled 1,006 runs in 21 World Cup matches at 55.88, hammering four centuries and three fifties in the competition. Ganguly finished with 5,104 runs as captain in ODI cricket at 38.67.

13,677 runs - Virat Kohli

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket and he is only the fifth batter to complete 13,000 runs in this format. He currently tallies 13,677 runs in 290 matches at an average of 58.44. He has compiled the joint-most ODI centuries (49) besides slamming 71 fifties. Kohli has amassed 5,449 runs in 95 ODIs as India's captain at an average of 72.65.

18,426 runs - Sachin Tendulkar

Indian legendary run machine Tendulkar owns the most runs record in ODIs. He owns 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. He has slammed 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format. Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in ODI World Cup with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at 56.95. He is the only batter with 2,000-plus runs in ODI WCs.