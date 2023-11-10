England Women announce squad for India tour: Key details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:22 pm Nov 10, 202310:22 pm

England will face India in three T20Is and an one-off Test match (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The England women's team has announced its squad for the highly-anticipated India tour which commences on December 6. The tour will have three T20Is followed by a one-off Test match on December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. All three T20I matches will be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Here are all the details regarding the tour.

A look at the T20I and Test squads

T20I squad: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt. Test squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (c), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Wyatt.

The return of Sophie Ecclestone

England star spinner Ecclestone's inclusion in the T20I and Test squad is a massive boost for the visitors. She suffered a shoulder injury in the Women's Hundred this August. But she has recovered from it well to make the trip to India. Ecclestone is England's second-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is with 102 wickets. She owns 27 wickets in six Test matches.

A look at the new faces in the squad

Wicket-keeper Heath has secured her spot in both T20Is and Test squads after making her debut in WODIs against Sri Lanka last September. Young all-rounder Capsey is all set to make her Test debut for England.

England to embark on a training camp in Oman

England will feature on a training camp in Oman from November 17. The women's team coach Jon Lewis feels confident ahead of India tour. "We have a nice blend of youth and experience. Playing in Indian conditions is great preparation for next two World Cups in the subcontinent and will be an amazing learning opportunity for both the players and the staff," said Lewis.

A look at England women's T20 numbers

Wyatt has amassed 2,527 runs from 149 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.66. She has hammered 12 fifties and two hundreds. Wyatt also owns 46 T20I wickets. Sciver-Brunt has slammed 2,230 runs from 111 T20Is while also scalping 81 wickets in this format. Glenn has claimed 61 T20I wickets for England at an average of 17.14.

Top stats on offer for England women in Test cricket

Knight has scored 771 runs in 11 Test matches at an impressive average of 45.35. She owns two centuries and four fifties in the longest format. Sciver-Brunt owns 590 runs in nine Test matches at 45.35, slamming three fifties and a solitary ton. Ecclestone has claimed 27 Test wickets at an average of 30.85. Cross has picked up 24 wickets from seven Tests.