Pakistan's Haris Rauf scripts an unwanted ODI World Cup record

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:15 pm Nov 11, 202307:15 pm

Haris Rauf finished with 16 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan against England in match 44 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. He finished with 3/64 from his 10 overs. England managed to amass a massive total of 337/9. Rauf, who returned well in the slog overs, picked crucial wickets. However, he scripted an unwanted record in ODI World Cup history.

Most runs conceded in a single ODI World Cup edition

As per Cricbuzz, Rauf has conceded 533 runs across nine matches in the 2023 World Cup. It's the most runs conceded by any bowler in a single World Cup edition. He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who conceded 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka holds the third position after giving away 525 runs in this World Cup.

How did Rauf perform for Pakistan in World Cup 2023?

Rauf ended his 2023 World Cup campaign with 16 scalps from nine matches. He averaged 33.31 and posted an economy rate of 6.74. His figures read: 3/43, 2/64, 0/43, 3/83, 0/53, 2/62, 2/36, 1/85, and 3/64*.

A crucial spell from Rauf versus ENG

Rauf didn't have the best of starts with the new ball but he kept hustling. The speedster got lucky to remove the in-form Jonny Bairstow with a very ordinary delivery as the Englishman found the fielder. Rauf was also involved in Jos Buttler's run-out before deceiving Harry Brook with a slower ball. Lastly, he knocked over Moeen Ali on his second last delivery.

Rauf was excellent in the slog overs

While the Pakistani speedster went for 31 runs in his first spell of three overs at an economy rate of 10.3, he returned brilliantly. Rauf was used in short spells by Babar Azam and he bowled well in his next three spells. In his last seven overs, he scalped three wickets and gave away 33 runs at an average of 11 (ER: 4.7)

A look at his ODI numbers

With this effort, Rauf has raced to 69 wickets in 37 ODIs at an average of 26.40. He owns four four-wicket hauls and a solitary ODI fifer. His best ODI figures of 5/18 came against Afghanistan in August 2023. In four matches versus England, Rauf owns nine scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 24 scalps at neutral venues, averaging 26.70.

Second highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in 2023 (ODIs)

Rauf has picked up 40 wickets in 22 ODIs this year at an average of 27.15. Notably, he is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in this format in 2023. Only Shaheen with 42 ODI scalps has been more successful among the Pakistan bowlers. He has scalped two four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. Overall, Rauf is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year.