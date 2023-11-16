Shan Masood appointed Pakistan's Test captain: His stats and records

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Shan Masood appointed Pakistan's Test captain: His stats and records

By Parth Dhall 05:32 pm Nov 16, 202305:32 pm

Shan Masood will lead Pakistan in Test cricket

Shan Masood has been appointed the Test captain of the Pakistan cricket team. He has replaced Babar Azam, who resigned as Pakistan's captain across formats following the team's poor run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Babar led the team in 20 Tests, returning 10 wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, Masood's maiden assignment as captain will be the impending Test series Down Under.

2/7

Limited appearances in Test cricket

Masood made his Test debut a decade ago. He played against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in October 2013. Despite smashing a half-century in his maiden Test innings, Masood couldn't cement his place in the Test side. The Pakistan batter had limited stints in Test cricket owing to multiple reasons. Masood returned to Pakistan's Test side last year.

3/7

Three consecutive Test tons for Masood

In August 2020, Masood became one of the few Pakistani batters to have scored centuries in three consecutive Test innings. He smashed 135 against Sri Lanka in December 2019, 100 against Bangladesh in February 2020, and 156 against England in August 2020. Masood had become the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons.

4/7

First Pakistani opener with Test century in England since 1996

Masood also became the first Pakistani opener in the last 24 years to score a Test hundred in England. The great Saeed Anwar was the previous opener from Pakistan to have achieved this feat. Notably, Anwar scored a 264-ball 176 against England at The Oval in 1996. Later on, Pakistan defeated the hosts by nine wickets.

5/7

Masood reached this feat in 2020

In 2020, Masood became the only visiting opener to score a century in the first innings of a Test in England since 2015. Australia's Chris Rogers reached the landmark in 2015. He hammered 173 against England at Lord's as Australia won by 450 runs.

6/7

A look at his numbers in First-Class cricket

In a career spanning a decade, Masood has slammed 1,597 runs from 30 Tests at an average of 28.51. The tally includes four tons and seven half-centuries. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 48.03 in the format. Masood has over 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket (159 matches) at 39.29. He owns 24 tons and 47 half-centuries.

7/7

Another return for Masood

After smashing 156 in 2020, Masood underwent a rough patch. His next few scores read 0, 1,4, 18, 10, 0, 0, and 0. As a result, Masood was dropped from the Test side in January 2021. He then made a comeback nearly two years later during the home Test series against England. However, he managed to touch the 50-run mark in his ninth inning.