Temba Bavuma: Decoding his dismal stats in World Cup 2023

By Rajdeep Saha 05:30 pm Nov 16, 202305:30 pm

Bavuma averages a dismal 18.12 in the ongoing World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma's horrid run of form continued in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Bavuma was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the semi-final clash against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Playing his eighth match in the tournament, Bavuma has been woeful, not hitting a single half-century at the top for his side. We decode his stats.

Bavuma falls for a duck in high-octane clash

SA lost skipper Bavuma, who poked a normal length ball of Mitchell Starc behind. A struggling Bavuma offered an outside edge as keeper Josh Inglis took a good low catch ahead of him. It wasn't the start SA needed. Australia were all over SA after that, reducing them to 24/4 in 11.5 overs. Notably, Starc dismissed Bavuma for the first time in ODIs.

SA struggled in the first 10 overs

SA faced 30 dot balls in the first six overs itself, losing two scalps and scoring eight runs. They failed to hit a single boundary. In the next two overs, SA faced 10 more dots. In total, SA faced 48 dot balls in 10 overs.

ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma averages a dreadful 18.12

Bavuma averages a dismal 18.12 in the ongoing World Cup. In eight games, the senior batter has amassed 145 runs, registering his maiden duck on Thursday. His strike rate reads a woeful 73.60. Bavuma's scores in the 2023 World Cup read 8, 35, 16, 28, 24, 11, 23, and 0*. He crossed 30 just once versus Australia last month in the league stage.

One fifty in the last 10 ODI innings

Bavuma has been battling a poor run of form. Across his last 10 ODI innings, he has just one fifty to show. He owns two ducks (both versus Australia). In his last 10 ODI innings, Bavuma tallies just 202 runs at 20.20. Notably, before that, the opener hammered three tons and a 90* across 10 ODI innings. He clocked three single-digit scores.

Both his ODI ducks have come against Australia

In 38 ODIs, Bavuma owns 1,512 runs at 45.81. Both his ODI career ducks have come against the Aussies. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma owns 278 runs against the Aussies at 46.33 from seven matches.