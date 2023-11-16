ICC World Cup: South Africa script this unwanted batting record

By Rajdeep Saha 03:38 pm Nov 16, 2023

SA scored 18/2 after 10 overs against Australia at the Eden Gardens (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa managed a paltry 18/2 in the first 10 overs against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. Opting to bat, SA were off to a dreadful start as the Aussies put them under the cosh. SA were 8/2 after six overs before limping to 18/2. With this, the Proteas scripted an unwanted record.

SA lose both openers cheaply

SA lost skipper Temba Bavuma, who poked a normal length ball of Mitchell Starc behind to leave his side reeling at 1/1 after one over. And then Josh Hazlewood got into the act as Quinton de Kock was under pressure after a series of dot balls and miscued his shot to offer a catch to Pat Cummins, who made no mistake.

Summary of SA's first 10 overs - 48 dot balls

SA faced 30 dot balls in the first six overs itself, losing two scalps and scoring eight runs. They failed to hit a single boundary. In the next two overs, SA managed just two runs and faced 10 more dots. In the ninth over, a maiden boundary arrived before the 10th saw one run being conceded. SA faced 48 dot balls in 10 overs.

SA post their second-lowest total in first 10 overs (WC)

As per Cricbuzz, SA's 18/2 in the first 10 overs is now their second-lowest score in ODI World Cups. SA's lowest tally in the first 10 overs with the bat was 12/2 versus New Zealand in the 2007 edition. Notably, SA had also posted 27/5 against the Aussies in the 2007 World Cup semi-finals. 28/2 versus Zimbabwe in 2015 follows suit.

Starc and Hazlewood keep SA quiet

Pat Cummins utilized Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first 10 overs, handing them five overs each. Hazlewood managed 1/6 whereas Starc clocked 1/10. Both bowlers bowled a maiden each. There were two leg byes.