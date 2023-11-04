Hasan Ali completes 100 wickets in ODI cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 am Nov 04, 2023

Hasan took 66 matches to complete a century of ODI wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

﻿Hasan Ali has become the sixth-fastest Pakistan bowler to accomplish 100 wickets in ODI cricket. The right-arm pacer accomplished the feat with his first wicket in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Though Hasan has not enjoyed a great run in white-ball cricket lately, his overall record is sensational. Here are his stats.

Sixth-fastest Pakistan bowler to feat

Hasan took 66 matches to complete a century of ODI wickets. Among Pakistan internationals, only Shaheen Afridi (51) Saqlain Mushtaq (53), Waqar Younis (59), Shoaib Akhtar (60), and Naved-ul-Hasan (65) took fewer games to get the feat. He became the 22nd Pakistan bowler to get the milestone. While his economy rate is over 5.7, Hasan's average is over 30. He owns four ODI fifers.

Fastest Pakistan bowler to 50 ODI wickets

Hasan, who made his ODI debut in August 2016, is also the fastest Pakistan bowler to accomplish 50 ODI wickets, getting the feat in 24 games. With 13 wickets in five games, he was the highest wicket-taker of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. He was instrumental to Pakistan's triumph in that event. The dasher also owns a couple of ODI fifties.

Breaking down his ODI stats

54 of Hasan's ODI wickets have come in 35 away matches at a higher economy of 6.06. He has featured in just three home ODIs, claiming two wickets at 6.55. His remaining 44 wickets have come in 28 neutral ODIs. His economy rate in this regard is just over 5.2. The 29-year-old has now raced to 11 wickets in 10 ODI WC matches.

Hasan's surprise inclusion in WC squad

Notably, the ongoing tournament marked Hasan's return to the ODI side after over a year as the injured Naseem Shah made way for him. The former, who was once the top-ranked ODI bowler, was dropped from the format last year following a string of poor performances. He, however, has managed just nine wickets across six games in the ongoing tournament.