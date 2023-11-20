Decoding the best knocks in ODI World Cup 2023

Decoding the best knocks in ODI World Cup 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:04 pm Nov 20, 2023

Glenn Maxwell's knock against Afghanistan was one for the history books (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup saw Australia win their sixth title after defeating India in the final on Sunday. The tournament, which almost ran for two months, saw some exceptional performances with the bat. There were plenty of impactful knocks as many records were shattered throughout the tournament. Here we decode the best knocks from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Kohli's 50th ODI ton in the WC semi-finals

Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century, which came against New Zealand in the semi-final, was monumental for various reasons. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, which was an iconic moment in the tournament. Courtesy of his 113-ball 117, which was laced with nine boundaries and two sixes, India posted a mammoth total of 397/4. India won the match by 70 runs.

Rohit's determined knock against England on a tricky pitch

Rohit Sharma was brilliant for India in the entirety of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played aggressively and gave India quick starts. However, his knock against England on a tricky Lucknow pitch was probably his best. He slammed a 101-ball 87 laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Courtesy of his knock India managed to reach 229/9 and eventually won by 100 runs.

A whirlwind hand from Fakhar Zaman versus New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 126 off 81 deliveries which helped Pakistan win against NZ to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Pakistan did get some help due to the rain but Fakhar played a memorable innings after the Kiwis posted 401/6. He slammed the fastest World Cup century (63 balls) for Pakistan as they won the match by 21 runs (DLS method).

A sensational comeback from Head against NZ

Travis Head's selection was in doubt when he fractured his arm. However, the management showed trust in his abilities and he came back with a roaring century against NZ in the 2023 World Cup. It was his maiden appearance and he celebrated it with a ton. His 62-ball 109 helped Australia post 388. In reply, NZ came close but fell short by five runs.

Maxwell's monstrous double century against Afghanistan

It was one of the greatest ODI knocks played by Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling at 91/7 when Maxwell stitched a 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins to steer them home. Maxwell hammered an outrageous 128-ball 201*, laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He suffered from several cramps and despite that, he played a world-class knock.

Head's sensational ton in the World Cup final against India

Head has time and again shown his mettle at the big stages and the ODI World Cup final was no different. Australia were reeling at 47/3 when Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a solid partnership as they were chasing 241. Head's 137 was studded with 15 boundaries and four sixes. He showed great commitment to play out the tough phase and attacked later.