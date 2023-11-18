World Cup: Decoding India and Australia's journey to the final

1/8

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: Decoding India and Australia's journey to the final

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Nov 18, 202309:00 am

India are undefeated in the tournament (Source: X/@ICC)

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on November 19. The two sides have been sensational in the competition and would be raring to clinch the title. While India have been undefeated in the competition so far, Australia are on an eight-match winning streak. Here we decode their journey in the tournament.

2/8

Almost a perfect campaign for India

India started their campaign with a six-wicket triumph in a low-scoring clash against the Aussies. They then recorded comfortable wins over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Though the New Zealand game was a close affair, India eventually prevailed. India recorded 100-plus run victories in each of their last four league games. The Men in Blue defeated NZ in the semi-final by 70 runs in Mumbai.

3/8

The tale of Australia's redemption

Australia were off to a dismal start as they lost to India and South Africa in their first two games. However, they then regrouped and won their remaining seven league games to finish third in the table. The game against Afghanistan saw them chase down 292 after being reduced to 91/7. Glenn Maxwell starred with a double-ton. They beat SA in a low-scoring semi-final.

4/8

Here are India's key batters

Virat Kohli's tally of 711 runs is the most for a batter in a World Cup edition. Rohit Sharma's tally of 550 runs is the second-most for a skipper in a WC edition. Shreyas Iyer's tally of 526 runs is the second-most for a batter operating at number four or lower in an ODI WC edition. All of India's top-five batters average 50-plus.

5/8

Here are India's key bowlers

With 23 scalps, Mohammed Shami is India's most successful bowler in a WC edition. His average is a jaw-dropping 9.13. He took a seven-fer in the semi-final game. Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 18 wickets at 18.33. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj boast 16, 15, and 13 scalps, respectively. Besides Siraj, all the aforementioned bowlers boast economy rates below 5.1.

6/8

Aussie batters have been in solid form

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell boast two centuries apiece in the ongoing tournament. All these three batters average over 50 in the tournament. Travis Head is Australia's only other centurion. Besides the famous double-ton, Maxwell also slammed the fastest hundred in WC history, off 40 balls versus Netherlands. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have also managed a couple of 50-plus scores.

7/8

Zampa has been on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa has claimed 22 scalps in the ongoing tournament, the second-most for any bowler. While Josh Hazlewood has claimed 14 scalps, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins own 13 wickets apiece. All-rounders Maxwell, Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed significantly with the ball.

8/8