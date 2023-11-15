World Cup: Virat Kohli accomplishes 150 sixes in ODI cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:11 pm Nov 15, 202304:11 pm

Kohli became the sixth Indian batter to get this feat (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has reached yet another feat as he has completed 150 maximums in the ODI format. The former Indian skipper accomplished this milestone with his first maximum against New Zealand in the first semi-final 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Kohli became the sixth Indian batter to get this feat. Here are his stats.

150 ODI maximums for Kohli

Kohli needed 291 games to complete 150 sixes in the ODI format. Rohit Sharma (320), MS Dhoni (229), Sachin Tendulkar (195), Sourav Ganguly (190), and Yuvraj Singh (155) are the only other Indian internationals with over 150 maximums in ODIs. In 2023, Kohli has smashed 23 sixes in 26 outings. Eight of them have come in a solitary innings.

Decoding Kohli's sixes tally in ODIs

As many as 77 of Kohli's maximums have come in home ODIs. In away (home of opposition) venues, he boasts 55 sixes. He has also smoked 18 sixes in neutral venues. In ODI World Cups, Kohli now has 13 sixes in 36 matches. Notably, 2023 is Kohli's best year in terms of sixes in the ODI format.

Here are his ODI numbers

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed over 13,700 runs. His average of 58-plus is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 71 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He has raced past 600 runs in the ongoing World Cup.