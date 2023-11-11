Mohammad Rizwan races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:26 pm Nov 11, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan has completed 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

Mohammad Rizwan has completed 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He accomplished the mark with his 13th run against England in Match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has truly been in sublime form in ODIs this year. He became the second Pakistan batter to accomplish this feat in 2023. Here we look at his stats.

Decoding his stats in 2023

Rizwan has raced past 1,000 runs in 25 matches this year, averaging 60-plus. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties and a solitary ton which came against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup. Babar Azam is the only other player to score 1,000 or more runs for Pakistan in 2023. Meanwhile, India's Shubman Gill leads the run tally this year with 1,449 runs.

His run in the 2023 WC

Rizwan is having a sensational 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has made several meaningful contributions. For Pakistan, he is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing mega event with 380-plus runs in eight matches. Rizwan scored 68 against the Netherlands in the opener followed by a historic 131* against SL. He averages over 65 in the event.

First Pakistan keeper to get this feat

Meanwhile, Rizwan has become the first Pakistan player to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year as a designated keeper. None of his compatriots have scored even 600 runs in a calendar year in this regard. As a designated keeper, Rizwan has raced to 1,650 runs in 54 ODIs at an average of 43-plus. He has slammed three centuries and 10 fifties.

A look at his numbers in ODIs

Rizwan owns over 2,050 runs in 74 matches at an average of 40-plus. Besides three centuries, the wicket-keeper has smashed 13 half-centuries. He has maintained a strike rate of 89-plus. His 131* against Sri Lanka is his highest score in this format. Against England, he owns 170-plus ODI runs at an average of 23-plus.