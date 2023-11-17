Decoding India's stats in ICC Cricket World Cup finals

Decoding India's stats in ICC Cricket World Cup finals

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:45 pm Nov 17, 202312:45 pm

India last won the ODI WC in 2011 (Source: X/@ICC)

Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final. They have qualified for the summit clash in ODI World Cups for the fourth time. The Men in Blue will meet five-time champions Australia in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Here we decode Team India's stats in the ODI World Cup finals.

Fourth WC final appearance for India

India have qualified for the ODI WC final for the fourth time, equaling England in this regard. Only Australia have qualified for the finals more times (8). The Indian team beat West Indies by 43 runs in the 1983 final to clinch their maiden WC. Their second final appearance came in 2003 as they lost to Australia by 125 runs.

Second title in 2011

In 2011, India became the third team after West Indies and Australia to clinch multiple ODI WC titles. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to taste the glory. MS Dhoni's men also became the first team to lift the WC trophy on home soil. Australia and England joined India in this regard with titles in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Biggest defeat in WC final

India are the only team to concede a 300-plus total in an ODI WC final match, 359/2 against Australia in 2003. The Men in Blue lost that contest by 125 runs. This is the biggest defeat in an ODI WC final in terms of runs. Meanwhile, India also own the highest successful chase in an ODI WC final, 275 versus Sri Lanka in 2011.

Here are the best batting performances

Gautam Gambhir's 97 in the 2011 event is the highest-individual score by an Indian in an ODI WC final. Dhoni trails him with an unbeaten 91 in the same game. Meanwhile, Gambhir also owns the second-highest score while batting second in an ODI WC final. Virender Sehwag (82 in 2003) is the India's only other half-centurion in an ODI WC final.

Here are the best bowling performances

Mohinder Amarnath's 3/12 versus WI in 1983 are the best bowling performances by an Indian in an ODI WC final. Madan Lal, who claimed 3/31 in the same game, is the only other Indian with a three-fer in a WC final. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan famously bowled three maiden overs in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.