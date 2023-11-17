Decoding Australia's stats in ICC Cricket World Cup finals

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:51 am Nov 17, 202311:51 am

Australia last won the ODI WC in 2015 (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final to reach their eighth ICC Cricket World Cup final. The Men in Yellow have set up a summit clash with hosts India on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Notably, the Aussies are the most successful teams in ODI WCs with as many as five titles. Here we decode their stats in ODI WC finals.

Most final appearances

While Australia have qualified for their eighth WC final, no other has made it to the summit clash even five times. India and England share the second place, having qualified four times apiece. The Aussies tasted the glory in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. The 1975 and 1996 saw them finish as runners-up, as they lost to West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Three successive WC wins

The Aussies are the only side with more than two ODI WC wins. They are also the only team with three successive World Cup titles (1999, 2003, and 2007). England, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand are the teams which have suffered defeats against the Aussies in the summit clashes. While Australia won three finals while batting first, they clinched two while chasing.

Only 300-plus total in WC total

The 2003 WC final saw Australia post a mammoth 359/2 against India in Johannesburg. This is the only 300-plus total in a WC final to date. In the 1999 final, Australia bundled Pakistan out for 132. This is the lowest-ever total in the summit clashes of ODI World Cups.

Largest win in ODI WC finals

Australia beat India by 125 runs in the 2003 final to lift their third WC trophy. This is the biggest win in an ODI WC final in terms of runs. They chased down the 133-run target against Pakistan in the 1999 final with 179 balls to spare. This is also the biggest wins in a WC final in terms of balls spared after winning.

Centuries in World Cup finals

Former Australian opener Adam Gilchrist has the highest individual score in the World Cup finals. He slammed 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup final. His compatriot Ricky Ponting follows Gilchrist, with an unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 final. Both centuries came in winning cause. These are the only two 140-plus scores in the World Cup finals.

Here are the top bowling performances

Former Australian pacer Gary Gilmour, having taken 5/48 versus WI in the 1983 final, is one of the only two bowlers with a fifer in a WC final. WI's Joel Garner is the other (5/38 against England in 1979). Shane Warne is the only other Aussie to take four or more wickets in a WC final, 4/33 versus Pakistan in 199.

Did you know?

While Gilchrist owns three 50-plus scores in ODI WC finals, no other player owns multiple 50-plus scores in this regard. Besides his 149 in the 2007 final, he scored 54 versus Pakistan in the 1999 event and 57 against India in the 2003 final.