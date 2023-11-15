World Cup, IND vs NZ semi-final: Rohit elects to bat

World Cup, IND vs NZ semi-final: Rohit elects to bat

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:33 pm Nov 15, 202301:33 pm

India are unbeaten in the competition (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and New Zealand are up against each other in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 1st semi-final. The Men in Blue were sensational in the league stage, having won all their nine games. Though NZ lost momentum after a brilliant start, they eventually made it to the top four. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first.

A look at the track conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on November 15 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is also some assistance for the pacers with the new ball, particularly in the second innings. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have clashed in a total of 117 ODIs, with India winning 59 of them. While New Zealand have won 50 matches, one encounter ended in a tie. As many as seven matches were abandoned. India have a 30-8 win-loss record against New Zealand at home. Meanwhile, the Black Caps lead 5-4 in ODI World Cups.

A look at India's star performers

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023. He has smashed 594 runs from nine matches at 99.00 (two tons and five half-centuries). Rohit Sharma, who has been playing impactful knocks, owns 503 runs at 55.88 (one ton and three fifties). Each of India's five specialist bowlers has at least 10 wickets (Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Siraj).

A look at New Zealand's top performers

Youngster Rachin Ravindra is the only New Zealand player to have scored over 500 runs in World Cup 2023 (565 runs at 55.88). Ravindra broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition before turning 25. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner now has the joint-most wickets by a spinner for New Zealand in a World Cup edition (16).