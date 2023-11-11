ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Netherlands: Statistical preview

1/9

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Netherlands: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:32 pm Nov 11, 202302:32 pm

India are the only unbeaten team in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will lock horns against Netherlands in the last group stage match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have been sensational and will look to carry that momentum into the semi-finals. It has been a very productive campaign for the Netherlands as they won two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Here's the statistical preview.

2/9

Here are the stadium stats

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this fixture on November 12 from 2:00pm IST. Teams batting second have won 23 out of 42 ODIs played here. 236 is the average first innings total here while India defended the lowest total of 166/4 against England via the DLS method. New Zealand's 401/6 against Pakistan in this World Cup is the highest ODI score here.

3/9

A look at the head-to-head record

India and the Netherlands have met each other only two times in ODIs. Both times the Men in Blue have prevailed over the Dutch. They faced each other at the ODI World Cup on both occasions in 2003 and 2011 editions of the tournament.

4/9

Kohli averages 108.60 in the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli is India's highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 543 runs from eight matches at an exceptional average of 108.60. He has hammered four fifties and two centuries at the ongoing event. Kohli has amassed 1,155 runs this year in ODIs at an average of 72.18. He has smashed five centuries and six fifties in 2023. He owns 1,573 WC runs.

5/9

Top stats on offer for other Indian batters

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are the other two Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs this year in ODIs. Gill tops the list with 1,449 runs while Rohit owns 1,100 runs. Rohit's seven ODI World Cup centuries are still the highest at the marquee event. KL Rahul has compiled 606 runs in the ODI World Cup at 50.50, slamming three fifties and a solitary ton.

6/9

A look at the Indian bowling attack

Mohammed Shami's bowling average of 12.74 is the lowest at the ODI World Cup among bowlers with at least 30 wickets. He has claimed 16 wickets in the 2023 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav is India's most successful ODI bowler this year with 45 wickets at 17.77. Mohammed Siraj is second with 40 wickets in 2023. Jasprit Bumrah owns 15 wickets in the 2023 WC.

7/9

Top stats on offer for the Dutch batters

Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd are two of the most successful Dutch batters this year in ODIs with 680 and 611 runs. Edwards has smashed six half-centuries. Sybrand Engelbrecht with 255 runs is their highest run-getter at the 2023 WC followed by Edwards with 242 runs. Both batters have smashed two fifties. Teja Nidamanuru is their only batter with two ODI tons in 2023.

8/9

A look at their bowling attack

Bas de Leede is their most successful ODI bowler this year with 29 wickets. He also leads their 2023 World Cup wickets tally with 14 wickets at 28.92. Logan van Beek is second with 24 wickets in 2023. He has scalped 12 wickets in this World Cup. Paul van Meekeren has also claimed 11 wickets in the ongoing tournament.

9/9

A look at the upcoming milestones

Kuldeep is five scalps shy from completing 50 ODI wickets in 2023. Similarly, Shami needs three more wickets to accomplish 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup. He will be the seventh bowler to do so. Rohit is 80 runs shy of reaching 1,500 runs in the ODI World Cup. He also needs 58 runs to complete 500 runs in the 2023 World Cup.