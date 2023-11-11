ICC World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306/8 versus Australia

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306/8 versus Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:29 pm Nov 11, 202302:29 pm

Towhid Hridoy slammed a solid 74.

Bangladesh have posted a solid 206/8 while batting first against Australia in their last league game in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While Towhid Hridoy slammed a solid half-century, several Bangladesh batters were guilty of throwing away their starts. The absence of Glenn Maxwell hurt the Aussies in the bowling department as all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis were expensive. Here is more.

2/6

Handy contributions from the top three

Batting first in Pune, the Tigers were off to a solid start as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das added 76 runs for the first wicket inside 12 overs. However, both batters failed to convert their starts and were dismissed for 36 apiece. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto continued the good work before getting run out for 47.

3/6

Hridoy gets a solid fifty

Youngster Towhid Hridoy, who was short of runs in the ongoing event, batted valiantly and scored 74 off 79 balls. He was involved in crucial stands with Shanto and Mahmudullah (32). This was his maiden fifty in ODI World Cups and overall, sixth in the format. Overall, he has raced to 682 runs in 24 games at an average of 36-plus.

4/6

2,500 List A runs for Hridoy

During the course of his knock, Hridoy also raced past 2,500 runs in List A cricket. He has now compiled 2,545 runs in 75 games at a 44-plus average. His average is over 81. The tally includes 22 fifties and a solitary fifty with 122* being his best score.

5/6

Adam Zampa gets this feat

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was again the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he finished with 2/32 in 10 overs. He has now raced to 22 wickets in nine games in the ongoing event at 18.90. He has gone past Brad Hogg (21 in 2007) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999) to become the Aussie spinner with the most wickets in a WC edition.

6/6

How did the other Aussie bowlers perform?

Sean Abbott also claimed two wickets and finished with 2/61 in 10 overs. Stoinis (1/45 in 5 overs) was the only other wicket-taker. Josh Hazlewood was economical, returning with 0/21 in seven overs. Marsh was expensive on the day, conceding 48 runs in four wicket-less overs. Skipper Pat Cummins's figures read 0/56 in 8 overs.