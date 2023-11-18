ICC World Cup 2023 final, India vs Australia: Statistical preview

Australia will be playing India in their eighth ODI World Cup final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

In the quest for their third title India will face Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are heading into the tournament with a 10-match winning streak, history favors the Australians, who have won five out of seven finals. Overall, it will be a cracker of a contest.

A look at the head-to-head records

A total of 150 ODIs have been played between the two teams. Australia have a massive advantage with 83 wins in comparison to India's 57 victories. As many as 10 matches finished inconclusively. They have faced each other 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia prevailing eight times and India managing five wins. India defeated them in the group stage (2023 WC).

Kohli averages 53.79 against Australia in ODIs

Virat Kohli relishes playing against Australia, having scored 2,313 runs in 48 ODIs at an impressive average of 53.79. Kohli has slammed eight centuries and 13 fifties in this format. The 35-year-old is the third-highest run-getter in the ODI World Cup with 1,741 runs at 60.03 (50s: 11, 100s: 5). He is the highest run-getter in the 2023 WC with 711 runs.

Top stats on offer for India batters

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have amassed 550 and 526 runs respectively in the ongoing event. The former has smashed most sixes in a single WC campaign with 28 sixes. He has slammed 51 sixes, the most by a batter in World Cup history. Shubman Gill owns the most runs in ODIs this year with 1,580 runs at an average of 65.83.

A look at India's formidable bowling attack

Among active Indian players, Mohammed Shami has scalped 38 wickets against Australia in ODIs (5W: 1). He owns 54 wickets in 17 ODI World Cup matches at an impressive average of 12.90. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav owns 48 wickets in ODIs this year, the most scalps picked up by a bowler in 2023. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 37 wickets against Australia in 43 ODIs.

Warner averages 50.62 against India in ODIs

David Warner has amassed 1,215 runs against India in 26 ODIs at an average of 50.62. The veteran dasher has slammed three hundreds and nine fifties against them in this format. He is Australia's second-highest run-getter in the ODI World Cup with 1,520 at 58.46. Warner has smashed six centuries in the competition. The 37-year-old has compiled 528 runs in the 2023 World Cup.

Top stats on offer for Australian batters

Steve Smith has amassed 1,306 runs against India in ODIs at an average of 54.41. Warner has slammed the highest runs for Australia in ODIs this year with 918 runs. He is the only Australian batter with three hundreds in 2023. While Mitchell Marsh has smashed 843 ODI runs in 2023 at an average of 49.58. Glenn Maxwell owns a strike rate of 150.18.

A look at the Australian bowling attack

Adam Zampa has been Australia's most successful bowler in ODIs this year with 37 scalps. 22 of those wickets have come in the 2023 World Cup. Mitchell Starc is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 62 wickets at 19.33. Starc and Pat Cummins have returned with 13 wickets each in the 2023 World Cup, while Josh Hazlewood has scalped 14 wickets.

A look at upcoming milestones

Kohli is three runs shy of surpassing Ricky Ponting's record in the ODI World Cup. Maxwell needs 101 more to accomplish 1,000 ODI World Cup runs. Warner requires 75 runs to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs. Shami needs six wickets to accomplish 200 wickets, while Bumrah needs three to complete 150 scalps (ODIs). Kuldeep requires two wickets to complete 50 ODI scalps in 2023.