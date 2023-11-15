World Cup: Mohammed Shami completes 50 powerplay wickets in ODIs

World Cup: Mohammed Shami completes 50 powerplay wickets in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:49 pm Nov 15, 2023

Shami dismissed both NZ openers in the CWC semi-final (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian pace merchant Mohammed Shami has completed 50 powerplay wickets in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second scalp against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Shami has been on a roll in the ongoing tournament. He has been brilliant both with the new and old balls. Here we look at his stats.

50 powerplay wickets for Shami

As per Cricmetric, Shami has raced to 50 powerplay wickets in 97 innings as his economy rate in this phase reads 4.49. He averages 31.6 in this regard. Shami dented South Africa by dismissing openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway in successive overs. He bowled three powerplay overs in the game, returning with 2/15. Notably, NZ are chasing a mammoth 398 in the duel.

50 WC wickets loading for Shami

Playing his 17th WC game, Shami has raced to 49 wickets. Shami's bowling average in the tournament is a jaw-dropping 13-plus. No other bowler with at least 25 WC wickets even averages 16. Shami's tally of three WC fifers is the joint-most for any bowler. Meanwhile, he has raced to 18 wickets in just six matches in the ongoing event.

Here are his ODI stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 189 ODI scalps in 100 games at a 23-plus average. His tally of four ODI fifers is the most for an Indian. He also has 10 four-wicket hauls. His strike rate of 25-plus is the best among Indian bowlers with 25-plus scalps. Shami owns the most four-plus wicket hauls by an Indian (14).