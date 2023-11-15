Mohammed Shami becomes fastest to 50 World Cup wickets

India's pace merchant Mohammed Shami has scripted history, becoming the fastest bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups. He reached the milestone with his third wicket in India's semi-final game against New Zealand in the 2023 edition. Shami has completed 50 wickets in just 17 games. He has truly been a menace in the mega-tournament.

Shami displaces Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was previously the fastest to attain 50 WC wickets, getting the feat in 19 games. Shami has become the first Indian and overall the seventh bowler to attain 50 wickets in the competition. Besides Starc (59), he has joined NZ's Trent Boult (52), Pakistan's Wasim Akram (55), SL's Muttiah Muralitharan (68), SL's Lasith Malinga (56), and Australia's Glenn McGrath (71).

Best average in WC history

Shami's bowling average in the tournament is a jaw-dropping 13-plus. No other bowler with at least 25 WC wickets even averages 16. Shami's tally of three WC fifers is the joint-most for any bowler. He shares the top spot with Starc. Shami's tally of seven four-plus wicket hauls is the most for a bowler in the competition's history.

His run across World Cups

Shami was sensational in his debut WC campaign as he finished with 17 wickets across seven games at 17.29. He played just four games in the 2019 event but returned with 14 wickets at 13.78. Meanwhile, he has raced to 19 wickets in just six matches in the ongoing event. The tally includes two fifers and a four-wicket haul.