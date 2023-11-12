Rohit Sharma shatters these records with WC half-century against Netherlands

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma shatters these records with WC half-century against Netherlands

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:51 pm Nov 12, 202303:51 pm

Rohit Sharma has raced past 500 runs in WC 2023 (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shattered a host of records with a solid fifty against the Netherlands in the last league game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He became the first Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Rohit also became the batter with the most ODI sixes in a calendar year. He has truly been in staggering form lately.

2/7

A fiery hand from Rohit

Batting first in Bengaluru, India were off to a flier as both openers Rohit and Shubman Gill went after the bowlers from the outset. The duo added 100 runs before the latter departed. Rohit continued the good work and brought up his fourth 50-plus score in the competition (100: 1). He ended up scoring 61 off 54 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes).

3/7

Most sixes in a calendar year

Rohit has now completed 60 ODI maximums in 2023, the most by a batter in a calendar year. He went past former South African captain AB de Villiers's tally of 58 sixes in 2015 to get the milestone. Notably, Rohit's overall tally of 316 ODI sixes is only third to West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351).

4/7

Second player to get this feat

Meanwhile, Rohit has raced to 503 runs in the ongoing event at 55.58. He returned with 648 runs in the 2019 competition. He became just the second batter after Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

5/7

Fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit has also become the first Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.

6/7

Sixth Indian to get this feat

This was Rohit's 100th half-century in international cricket as he became the sixth Indian to get this mark. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (164), Virat Kohli (136), Rahul Dravid (146), Sourav Ganguly (107), and MS Dhoni (108). Playing his 460th international game, Rohit has raced past 18,145 runs at a 43-plus average (43.40). The tally also includes 45 centuries (200s: 4).

7/7

Fourth 50-plus ODI score in Bengaluru

This was Rohit's fourth 50-plus ODI score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as his preceding returns at this venue reads 119, 65, 209, and, 44. His tally tally of 498 runs here is only second to Tendulkar (534).